Pleasantville Music Festival’s “Battle Of The Bands” For Young Musicians Is Back

Young local musicians rejoice: the Pleasantville Music Festival is excited to announce the 2024 Battle of the Bands competition, sponsored and hosted by The Garage at Lucy’s in Pleasantville. In the Festival’s annual battle, young area musicians who perform original music compete for a slot to open the Festival, a favorite in the lead up to the main event in July.

The competition is designed to give young, up and coming local musicians a chance to play for a much larger audience, and is open to performers ages 24 and under from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Fairfield, Bergen counties and the Bronx. It is open to everyone from solo artists to full bands. Performers will compete before a panel of music industry judges at The Garage at Lucy’s in Pleasantville. The Chill Tent finals will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, April 21, with the Party Stage finals slated for the afternoon of Sunday, May 5.

Three winning acts will be chosen from the finalists to open each of the Festival stages on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Party Stage winners will go on at noon, the Chill Tent Stage winner will perform at 1:15pm and the Grand Prize Winner will kick off the Main Stage at 12:30pm.

Submission deadline is April 5, 2024 at midnight. Rules, entry requirements and submission details are posted at the Festival’s website; http://www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com/battle

Previous Battle of the Bands winners have included; Summer Fling, Hunter Road, Ursula Hansberry, Platinum Moon, Mosa, The Blue Chips, RIIZA, Indigo King, Wild Planes, Noshows, Carter Quinn-Tanis, and many others.

The Pleasantville Music Festival, known as New York’s Backyard Jam, has become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food and drink, a warm positive vibe, and of course, world-class rock. Up-to-the-minute information will be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and at the festival’s website; www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.