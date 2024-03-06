Penguin Rep Theatre Announces Season and Offers New Benefits for Season Ticket Holders

When people think of local theatre, they generally think of ‘Community’ theatre. But Rocklanders are fortunate to have a professional theatre right in their backyard. The difference between the two is that community theatre features residents of the local community, while theatres such as Penguin Rep in Stony Point feature individuals who are actors, directors, and designers by profession. The actors are members of the Actors’ Equity Association, the directors are members of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers, and the designers are members of United Scenic Artists Local 829.

Under the leadership of founding Artistic Director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point has grown in 47 years from a summer theatre in a converted 1880s hay barn to become one of the Hudson Valley’s most enduring nonprofit cultural institutions. Many plays that started at Penguin have moved to off-Broadway theatres and regional theatres around the country. Since its founding in 1977 by Brancato and Fran Newman-McCarthy, Penguin Rep has entertained more than 400,000 people with outstanding productions of 200+ plays. And not just any plays but new works by established and emerging writers, making it a true cultural gem in Rockland and the Hudson Valley.

In fact, the New York Times dubbed Penguin “the gutsiest little theatre”: “Guided by the skilled hand of Penguin’s artistic director, Joe Brancato, the splendid performers get first-rate support, as always at Penguin, by an excellent design team.”

This year’s season will include the world premiere of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical by award-winning composer/lyricist Neil Berg, a resident of Nyack; the comedy Centennial Casting; Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, in which the award-winning playwright (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You) recounts his parents’ courtship during World War II; and the world premiere of The Steel Man by Cary Gitter, Penguin’s playwright-in-residence.

One of the benefits of being local is that area residents can purchase and take advantage of season tickets to Penguin Rep, which are now on sale. Season ticket holders get the best seats in the house before general tickets go on sale, and there are value-added features such as post-performance discussions among the artists and audience, pre-show tastings supplied by local restaurants, dining discounts at area restaurants, and discounts on additional tickets and ticket insurance for lost or forgotten tickets.

Season tickets start at $140 for the four plays, a savings of 30% off the cost of individual tickets. To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep’s website at www.penguinrep.org or call 845-786-2873.