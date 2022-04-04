Peekskill Battle of the Bands Seeks Local Musicians

Attention, local musicians! Do you want to open for a big-name indie band at the Paramount in Peekskill?

River Towns Music Group (RTMG) is looking for a show-stopping local band to open the Indie Rocks the Paramount show at the historic Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

To find the perfect band, RTMG will host a Battle of the Bands at the Factoria in Peekskill on Sunday, June 19 (Father’s Day). All are welcome to attend this free, family event from 12-5 p.m. The winner of the Battle of the Bands will open the August 27 Paramount show.

RTMG will select three bands to compete at the Battle of the Bands event. Performances will be scored by a judging panel, with the winner determined by a combination of votes from judges and audience.

The Battle of the Bands and Indie Rocks the Paramount are part of RTMG’s mission to bring outstanding indie music to the River Towns. “We are so pleased to be partnering with River Towns Music Group,” said Abigail Adams, Executive Director, Paramount Hudson Valley Arts. “They have a passion for music and the Paramount Theater – what could be better! They are working to bring an amazing lineup to the theater, and we can’t wait.”

“If you think your band has what it takes, visit rivertownsmusicgroup.com/botb-submissions (or scan the QR code) to submit band bio and links to media, which can include music, video of live performances, website, or other material. The submission period closes Friday, May 20. The three Battle of the Bands contestants will be announced Friday, May 27.”