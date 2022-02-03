Paramount Hudson Valley Arts to Present Historic Blues Concert March 26

Professor Louie’s Century Of The Blues Concert is a thank you to the great blues artists in history for their contributions throughout the years. The concert will feature Blues legends Joe Louis Walker, Guy Davis, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, and more! Music will be accompanied by a photographic retrospective Keeping the Blues Alive by Joseph A. Rosen. This will be the first concert of its kind and is presented in partnership with the Hudson Valley Blues Society.

Joe Louis Walker is a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner, has toured extensively, performing at the world’s most renowned music festivals, in the U.S., Canada, major European festivals including The North Sea Jazz Festival, Glastonbury, Notodden and Montreux, as well as festivals in Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Ireland, Turkey and Brazil.

Guy Davis has spent his musical life carrying his message of the blues around the world, from the Equator to the Arctic Circle, earning him the title “An Ambassador of the Blues”. His work as an actor, author, and music teacher earmark him as a renaissance man of the blues. What music and acting have in common, he explains, “is that I don’t like people to see the hard work and the sweat that goes in what I do. I want them to hear me and be uplifted.”

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix has emerged in the music industry as the torchbearer of the true spirit of American Roots Music. Seasoned live performer, prolific recording artist and versatile multi-instrumentalist, Professor Louie also wears the hat of award-winning recording Producer and Engineer, capturing the talents of some of the world’s most highly acclaimed musicians, most notably, The Band.

Tickets range from $25 to $40 dollars. To purchase tickets or for more information visit paramounthudsonvalley.com or call 914-739-0039 ext. 2.