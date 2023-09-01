Music in the Park Returns to Lasdon this September

Mark your calendar for three fantastic music shows on Sundays in September at Lasdon Park and Arboretum in Katonah! Grab your blanket or lawn chairs, nab a good spot on the grass and listen to music from Dan Zlotnick, Deni Bonet & Chris Flynn, and Back to the Garden 1969.

September 10, Dan Zlotnick: With a contemporary Americana flair, Dan’s music reflects his love of classic rock and blues. His evocative lyrics, captivating melodies and energetic performances exude his passion for creating and sharing his music with everyone around him.

September 17, Deni Bonet & Chris Flynn: Bonet and Flynn’s voices, accompanied by her violin and his guitar, have echoed through the United Nations and Lincoln Center. Their lively and humorous shows are full of self-penned songs, instrumentals and their warm banter.

September 24, Back to the Garden 1969: Far out, man! The band recreates the classic sounds associated with the performers who made Woodstock so groovy, such as Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, The Band, CCR, Canned Heat, The Who, Mountain, Richie Havens, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie and The Grateful Dead.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Music is a universal language. People of all ages will enjoy the different genres and songs that these accomplished entertainers offer. We look forward to welcoming all back to Lasdon Park.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said, “Our fantastic lineup of performers is sure to please a variety of musical tastes. There are few better places in Westchester to listen to them than at Lasdon Park and Arboretum.”

Admission to each concert is $10. Gates open at 1 p.m.; the performances are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more and at the Friends of Lasdon Park and Arboretum website.

Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial is a Westchester County Park on Route 35 in Somers. The GPS address is 2610 Amawalk Road, Katonah, NY 10536.