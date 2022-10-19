Jacob Burns Film Center Announces Ryan Harrington as Director of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced today that celebrated film industry executive, four-time Emmy Award winner, and Peabody Award winner Ryan Harrington has been appointed Director of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief, effective Oct. 24. Harrington will be responsible for guiding and overseeing the curatorial vision at JBFC alongside a team of programmers, and will collaborate closely with all departments to further engage the film community and attract new audiences with vibrant and diverse programming.

“Ryan’s energy, passion for film, and deep knowledge of the industry was palpable from the moment I met him,” said JBFC Executive Director Mary Jo Ziesel. “We are excited for him to bring his vast experience of connecting films, filmmakers, and audiences, particularly at a time when the film exhibition landscape is evolving. He will be a vital member of our leadership team and I look forward to introducing him to our donors, members, and community at large of filmgoers, businesses, and nonprofit partners.”

“I want to thank our incredible senior leadership team and Board of Directors for their important participation in filling this vital role for the JBFC,” said JBFC Board Chair Lynn Sobel. “Their commitment to the JBFC continues to inspire me daily.”

Based in Westchester County, Harrington has an extensive career in the film industry, currently serving as an advisor to Kinema, a tech startup in the non-theatrical distribution space, and Safe Space Pictures Foundation, a film finance, impact, and granting organization. Previously, he worked as Vice President, Documentary Films at National Geographic/Disney+. As Vice President, Artists Programs at Tribeca Film Institute (TFI), Harrington determined the vision and funding priorities of all of TFI’s artist programs and supported the careers of hundreds of filmmakers worldwide.

Harrington has been awarded the prestigious Peabody Award and is the winner of four Emmy Awards. He is also a voting member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences Documentary Branch. Harrington also is a board member of Women Make Movies, and serves as an advisory board member to IFP, Hot Docs, Camden International Film Festival, Cinema Eye Honors, and Influence Film Foundation.

“I am humbled to join the prestigious Jacob Burns Film Center, an institution with such a notable and rich 20-year history,” said Harrington. “This opportunity is a culmination of my many years dedicated to supporting filmmakers and giving a platform to unheard artistic voices. I recognize the need to not only engage and diversify our local in-person audiences, but also amplify voices within the global filmmaking community. It’s an honor to join this team of creative, dedicated staff and the committed board to sustain and advance the mission.”

