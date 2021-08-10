Hudson Valley Theatre Company Brings Live Theater to Peekskill

The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company’s Production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” opens Thursday, August 19!

The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company (PTAC) is bringing Oscar Wilde’s classic play The Importance of Being Earnest to life in Peekskill. Performances will be in the Fr. Wilson Hall at the Church of the Assumption (131 Union Avenue) on Thursday, August 19 (7:30), Friday, August 20 (7:30), and Sunday, August 22 (2:30). Ticketing information is available at www.phoenixtheatreartsco.com.

“We are so excited to be performing live and with an audience,” says director and PTAC managing director Gina Stanton. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve found creative ways to perform online, but there is nothing like live, in-person theater. We can’t wait to share The Importance of Being Earnest with the community!”

The Importance of Being Earnest is a comedy written by Oscar Wilde and was first performed in 1895. The story is about Jack and Algernon – two friends who have separately created fictitious personalities to use as excuses to get out of social obligations and other duties. Confusion, hilarity, and romance ensue. The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Company’s production is directed by Gina Stanton, stage managed by Laura Braun, and features the on-stage talents of Anna Fazio, Naomi Hanson, Jenna Isabella, Ruby Ellen Rocco, David Neilsen, Mike Stanton, Tim Trewhella, and Nick Tuosto.

The company officially launched on September 15, 2020 and has since introduced PTAC’s Audio Drama Series (a bi-weekly podcast), held the first annual Page to Stage Playwright Fest highlighting local playwrights, and a virtual “mainstage” production of an original play titled Eat the Rich.