Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass Returns for 3rd Year

Five premier cultural arts organizations — Jacob Burns Film Center, Historic Hudson Valley, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Storm King Art Center, and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival — have joined together to announce the 3rd year of presenting the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass.

The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass (HVSAP) is a discounted bundle of tickets to the season’s top events. With an abundance of offerings across the five partner organizations, the Pass helps consumers plan a vibrant and diversified season of arts and culture — all within a short drive!

The HVSAP now has two options to choose from. Consumers can choose from a Two-Person Pack or a Four-Person Pack. This gives flexibility to those who want to visit these esteemed cultural institutions with more family members or friends.

The Two-Person Pack costs $195 but is valued at over $400. The Four-Person Pack costs $375 but is valued at over $800. A link for more information on the Pass can be found on each of the participating organizations’ websites. The Pass will officially go on sale on April 1, and can be purchased until June 30, 2024.

The only way to officially purchase the Pass is on Jacob Burns’ website.

Offers include:

Jacob Burns Film Center, Pleasantville

With a diverse slate of films carefully curated by our talented programming team, you’re sure to have an outstanding experience at our state-of-the-art theater. Stop by to get a taste of all we offer—from buzzworthy new releases and award-winning foreign films to eye-opening documentaries!

For the Two-Person pack, you’ll receive four complimentary passes (plus two coupons for free popcorn and soda) to any regular* screening. For the Four-Person pack, you’ll receive eight complimentary passes (plus four coupons for free popcorn and soda) to any regular* screening. Your passes can be redeemed in person at the box office for the screening/s of your choice, pending availability. Your passes and coupons will be mailed within 10 days of purchase. *Special events not included in the offer. Valid for screenings through 8/31/24.

Learn more at burnsfilmcenter.org

Historic Hudson Valley, Sleepy Hollow Country

This summer, enjoy spectacular treasures of the Hudson Valley with tours of three National Historic Landmarks. See Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, the charming riverside home of the Father of American Literature; marvel at stained glass windows by master artists Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall at Union Church of Pocantico Hills; and be transported to the 1750s during a tour of Philipsburg Manor. Additionally, your pass grants you complimentary access to Celebrate Pinkster at Philipsburg Manor, a special springtime event honoring the rich African American history and culture of the region through art, poetry, music, and dance.

For the Two-Person Pack, visitors will have access to two free tickets to each historic site and event listed. For the Four-Person Pack, visitors will have access to four tickets to each historic site and event listed. Tickets must be reserved on hudsonvalley.org. Please allow 48 hours after purchase of the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass to access your benefits on hudsonvalley.org/tickets. You will receive an email with instructions on how to log in and make reservations for your tickets. Valid for tours through 9/8/24. Not valid for tours of Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate, or any special events not listed.

Learn more at https://hudsonvalley.org/hudson-valley-summer-arts-pass/

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Katonah

An exciting array of events have been curated for you to experience the transformative power of live music performance — from orchestral and chamber music to opera, jazz, American songbook, American roots, and international sounds from regions near and far. While we invite you to enjoy and celebrate the artists and genres you already love, we also encourage you to explore and discover those that are not on your playlist … yet!

For the Two-Person Pack, select two tickets to a concert of your choice (an $80+ value), and for the Four-Person Pack, select four tickets to a concert of your choice (a $200+ value) and join us for world-class music in one of our open-air venues.

Your tickets will be emailed to you within one week of your performance. Questions? Visit https://caramoor.org/upcoming-events/hudson-valley-summer-arts-pass

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Garrison

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is bringing their trademark playfulness and imagination to the timeless stories of Shakespeare, Agatha Christie, and Euripides this summer season with thrilling new adaptations (two world premieres!) by living American playwrights. For the Two-Person Pack, select two weekday (Monday-Friday) tickets, and for the Four-Person Pack, select four weekday tickets to your choice of BY THE QUEEN, THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD, or MEDEA: RE-VERSED and experience a picnic paired with suspense, drama, comedy, and passion on our beautiful grounds. Valid for performances through 9/2/24. Your tickets will be emailed to you within one week of your performance. Some exclusions apply.

Learn more at https://hvshakespeare.org/hvsap/

Storm King Art Center, Mountainville

There’s so much to do at Storm King this summer! Plan the perfect day exploring large-scale sculptures under open sky in our 500-acre landscape, including Arlene Shechet: Girl Group, a special exhibition featuring six new large-scale outdoor sculptures. Rent a bike, ride the tram, join a free tour or family program, or lounge among the art with a picnic lunch.

Select timed-entry tickets for two or four people on the day of your choice. Tickets may be redeemed as General Admission (with parking) or Storm King Shuttle tickets from Beacon Metro-North station (Sat-Sun visits only).

You will receive an email with ticket request instructions. Valid for visits from June 17 through August 31, 2024. Some blackout dates apply. Entry times subject to availability.

Plan your visit at stormking.org/visit

The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass was created by these premier arts organizations so that patrons can experience just a small portion of the ever-expanding cultural arts scene we have in the Hudson Valley.

2022 was the inaugural year of the pass and loyal arts patron, Julie Alterio, shared her gratitude: “The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass gave us a full roster of enriching entertainment in 2022, including favorites such as Caramoor, the Jacob Burns Film Center, and the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. The pass also brought us to venues new to our family, like the Union Church of Pocantico Hills, where the tour of the Matisse and Chagall stained-glass windows was fascinating. We look forward to once again making the arts of the Hudson Valley the best part of our summer.”