Arts & Culture

Hudson Valley Artist Gives BeanRunner Gallery a ‘Big Fat Kiss’

July 5, 2021
A new solo exhibition featuring recent paintings by artist David Ellis is runs through July 11 at the BeanRunner Gallery in Peekskill at 201 South Division Street.
The show is titled Gimme a Big Fat Kiss. By scanning the QR code here, you can enter for a chance to win the titular painting, which is in the BeanRunner show.
Hudson Valley artist David Craig Ellis.

David Craig Ellis is a Canadian artist who resides in the Hudson Valley.

In the ’90s, Ellis was a fixture in New York’s downtown scene. He continues to show at various galleries in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Ellis currently works in Brooklyn and owns an underground gallery, Ellis Studio/Gallery, which is a frequent stop on the “Made In Brooklyn” cultural tour and part of Art In DUMBO’s First Thursday Gallery Walk. davidcraigellis.com; see his NFTs at rarible.com/davidcraigellis.

Scan this code to enter for a chance to win the David Ellis painting “Gimme a Big Fat Kiss,” the title painting in the show at BeanRunner Gallery in Peekskill through July 11.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

The Abbey Inn & Spa Celebrates a Year of Success with “Grand Opening”

WRNW FM: Rock’n’roll Never Forgets

Ossining-Based Maryknoll Publications Receive Numerous Catholic Media Association Awards

Briarcliff Middle School Sixth Grader Publishes a Novel

About the Author: Bruce Apar