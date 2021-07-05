Hudson Valley Artist Gives BeanRunner Gallery a ‘Big Fat Kiss’

A new solo exhibition featuring recent paintings by artist David Ellis is runs through July 11 at the BeanRunner Gallery in Peekskill at 201 South Division Street. A new solo exhibition featuring recent paintings by artistis runs through July 11 at thein Peekskill at 201 South Division Street.

The show is titled Gimme a Big Fat Kiss. By scanning the QR code here, you can enter for a chance to win the titular painting, which is in the BeanRunner show.

David Craig Ellis is a Canadian artist who resides in the Hudson Valley.

In the ’90s, Ellis was a fixture in New York’s downtown scene. He continues to show at various galleries in Manhattan and Brooklyn.