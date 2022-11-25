Homegrown Singing Star Jessica Lynn Headlines Holiday Show

For the 7th year in a row, internationally acclaimed, Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn pulls out all the stops for her annual “A Very Merry Country Christmas” show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill.

With Brooklyn-born Jessica, whose family now resides in Yorktown, bringing her signature high-energy country flair to all of the traditional Christmas songs you know and love, this year’s show will also feature a full multi-media presentation with dancers, choirs, special effects and other surprises.

In addition to raising spirits, the show, with appeal to all ages, will continue its tradition of raising funds and donating hundreds of gifts to Toys for Tots with a toy drive and donation collection in the Paramount lobby.

Jessica will be performing some of her favorite Christmas tunes, including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and many others.

This year’s Christmas show is presented by Next Level Dance of Croton-on-Hudson and Facelogic Spa of Mount Kisco.

Speaking about the singer’s generous support of young talent, including dancers who will share the Paramount stage with her, Justin Wingenroth of The Dance Conservatory, who also serves as Secretary of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, told River Journal North, “Jessica is very giving of her time and talent and provides this incredible performance opportunity to so much of our youth. It’s a great opportunity she provides many local organizations. We’ve already discussed her expanding next year and including some of the Arts10566 students.”

Jessica just released her debut full-length album, Lone Rider, which achieved chart-topping success. Her album hit the Top 50 on the Billboard Current Country Albums chart.

Jessica Lynn’s Very Merry Country Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

1008 Brown Street, Peekskill NY 10566

Showtime > 8 p.m.

Tickets > paramounthudsonvalley.com/events/jessica-lynn-a-very-merry-country-christmas/

VIP Backstage Pass > jessicalynnmusic.org/product/270418

For audience members coming from out of town, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Peekskill is offering a special Jessica Lynn Discount – use Code: “JLC” at IHG.com or over the phone at 855-803-5828. Rooms must be booked by Dec. 3, 2022, for the special rate.

