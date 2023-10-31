Free Reading of New Play at the Paramount Theater – Throwing Stones

The Paramount Theater in Peekskill will host a free reading of Throwing Stones, a new play about love, betrayal, Shakespeare, and curling on Sunday, November 19 at 2:00pm.

About the play: It’s New Year’s Eve and Roz finds herself all alone at the “Ice Palace,” a humble curling club in her small Wisconsin hometown. As she prepares the ice sheet for the next day’s big bonspiel, in walks Victor Nielson, world-famous star of the stage and screen, with a stunning announcement and a staggering proposition.

In their youth, Roz and Vic shared everything, including a passion for Shakespeare, curling, and each other. But fate intervened, fracturing their relationship in brittle a web of secrets and betrayals, and the two haven’t seen or spoken to each other in decades.

As the clock ticks on toward midnight and a new year, Vic and Roz re-examine the past and the icy rift that stands between them, wondering if a thaw is possible — at least, when they aren’t throwing stones at each other in this prickly, funny, touching new play.

The reading will feature actors Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson, two beloved Hudson Valley artists who are also nationally renowned Shakespearean actors – and a husband-and-wife team who have performed together on American stages 73 times during 40 years of marriage. They also happen to curl pretty darn well!

Stay for a discussion with the artists! Join us for a lively discussion with the artists following the staged reading at the Paramount. This is a wonderful opportunity to ask questions and share your insights with actors Kurt and Nance, as well as playwright Mona Z. Smith and playwright-director Traci Mariano.

Content Note & Age Recommendation. This play poignantly lifts up some of the challenges faced by family caregivers who provide medical, emotional, and practical support to loved ones, including end-of-life care. This is a timely topic for many in our community. Some of us are, or have been, family caregivers. Most of us know at least one relative, friend, or neighbor who is a caregiver. And many of us anticipate being caregivers in the future. Last year, there were 4.1 million unpaid family caregivers in New York, and 43 million across the U.S. These numbers will likely rise as millions of Baby Boomers who currently serve as caregivers need care themselves.

**Due to dialogue about caregiving/end-of-life care and some (mild) adult language, our reading of Throwing Stones is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up.

** If you have any questions about content or bringing younger audiences, please reach out to us at ThrowingStonesThePlay@gmail.com.

** We hope to have a social worker or other professional with experience in caregiving joining us on stage for the post-reading discussion.

Reserve your free tickets today! Tickets to the staged reading of Throwing Stones on Sunday, November 19 at 2 pm at the Paramount Theater are free!

Reserve your tickets today by emailing your name and the number of tickets requested to ThrowingStonesThePlay@gmail.com.