First River Festival Postponed to 2022

The First River Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 9-10, 2021 (and which River Journal North featured in our July-August 2021 issue), has been postponed to Oct. 8-9, 2022, according to the promoter. As planned, it will be held at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater.

According to the festival’s Executive Producer Liz Goodyear, First River Festival has been rescheduled to give festival-goers and bands the best experience possible in its inaugural year.

“We envisioned this festival to be a carefree celebration of life as we knew it,” Goodyear told River Journal North. “In early summer, it looked like the tides were turning in our favor. However, recent developments with Covid have forced us to re-evaluate, and make the best decision for our audience, bands, crew, and staff.”

Goodyear said that ticket holders will be given a full refund.

For further information and updates, visit FirstRiverFestival.com.