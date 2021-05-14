Feel Good Music Series Set for Peekskill’s Charles Point

Local musicians Kristina Koller and Alex Smith have teamed up with nonprofit organization Arts 10566 to present the “Feel Good Music Series” this summer featuring musical performances paired with educational programming at Charles Point Park. Koller, a vocalist, and Smith, a pianist, co-founded the series to safely bring Peekskill residents and visitors together with inspiring music in a beautiful setting along the Hudson River. The series will be held every other Saturday from June through August and will feature a variety of musical styles highlighting the wonderful diversity of artists in Peekskill and in New York City.

Each concert will feature an educational workshop at 11 a.m. followed by the musical performance starting at 2pm, with performances scheduled for June 12th, June 26th, July 10th, July 24th, August 7th, and August 21st, with Sundays serving as possible rain dates. Performers will be announced shortly but will consist of award-winning jazz, fusion, soul and alt-pop/rock artists, and the arts-education programming will be hosted by Peekskill nonprofit Arts 10566 and will feature teaching artists including a muralist, hula-hoop dancer, jazz saxophonist and others.

All concerts and educational workshops are free and open to the public, with support for the Feel Good Music Series coming from individual donations from residents who want to support the arts in Peekskill and from local businesses.

“Growing up in Yorktown Heights, I was very fortunate to have Peekskill as my backyard to create and give me the space to become part of a thriving art and music scene. I moved to Peekskill after six years of living in NYC as a working musician and educator and the main thing I told myself was ‘if you’re going to move to Peekskill you need to make an impact on the live music scene there.’ Hence the Feel Good Music Series was born,” said Koller.

“At a time when so many indoor music venues remain closed, the Feel Good Music Series will fill a great need for cultural programming and give residents the chance to gather with plenty of room for social distancing at the lovely Charles Point Park. I’m overwhelmed with the community support we’ve received for this project so far and can’t wait to share the music we have planned,” said Smith.

“The Feel Good Music Series is about learning together and coming together as one. Let’s keep investing in our community. Let’s keep investing in Music. Let’s keep investing in us,” said Wilfredo Morel, Director, Arts 10566

For sponsorship or donation information, visit linktr.ee/feelgoodmusicpeekskill.

Programming:

June 12th ALL DAY Kickoff Event

Featuring the Westchester Ballet and The Dance Conservatory, 10AM-4PM

Headline Show: The Ingrid Jensen/Alex Smith Quartet, 5:30 PM

June 26th

Brandon Cruz leads a community mural project, 11AM

Cuarteto Guataca , 2PM

July 10th

Zumba ! with Suzi Tipa, 11AM

SIRINTIP, 2PM

July 24th

The Ray Blue Quartet, Concert and Jazz Workshop, 12PM

Richie Goods and the Goods Project, 3PM

August 7th

Community Open Mic hosted by Joe Natale, 11AM

Willerm Delisfort, 2PM

August 21st

Learn the Basics of Hoop Dance with Cait Cuevo, 11AM

Kristina Koller, 2PM