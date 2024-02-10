Caramoor’s Announces Spring ‘24 Featured Performers

Caramoor’s longstanding commitment to adventurous programming – encompassing an expansive range of genres and outstanding artists – continues indoors all year round in the intimate setting of the Rosen House Music Room. Highlights of the Fall ’23 – Spring ‘24 season include genre-bending South African cellist Abel Selaocoe (Oct 22); a benefit concert with Juno Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allison Russell (Dec 2); superlative period-instrument ensemble The English Concert led by Harry Bicket (Dec 8); Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman (March 24); dynamic saxophonist and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin with her quartet (April 19); and Chopin International Competition-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho (May 15).
The fall and spring season is rounded out with the multi-Grammy winning Pacifica Quartet (April 14); a holiday program featuring TENET Vocal Artists (Dec 10); two programs from this season’s Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, the Abeo Quartet (Nov 12 & May 5); American Roots music from Alisa Amador (Nov 3) and Jake Blount (May 11); jazz from the Emmet Cohen Trio with special guest Lucy Yeghiazaryan (Sep 29); cabaret singer Carole J. Bufford (Oct 20); performances by young artists from Caramoor’s Evnin Rising Stars and Schwab Vocal Rising Stars programs, and more.
Designed by Caramoor’s founders, Walter T. and Lucie Bigelow Rosen, as a charmingly intimate space for chamber music concerts, the historic Rosen House Music Room, with its authentic Renaissance furniture, paintings dating from the 16th century, and terra cotta reliefs, provides an ideal venue for Caramoor’s fall and spring programs – many of them unlikely to be heard this season elsewhere in the New York area.
Caramoor Spring ‘24 season
All concerts take place in the Rosen House Music Room unless otherwise indicated
Sun, March 17 at 3pm
- Schwab Vocal Rising Stars
- Steven Blier, Artistic Director
- “EROS AND CO.”
Sun, March 24 at 3pm
- Will Liverman, baritone
- Pianist TBA
Sun, April 14 at 3pm
Pacifica Quartet
- Erich Wolfgang KORNGOLD: String Quartet No. 3 in D, Op. 34
- Louis GRUENBERG: Four Diversions for String Quartet, Op. 32
- Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132
Fri, April 19 at 8pm
Lakecia Benjamin Quartet
Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center
Sun, May 5 at 3pm
Abeo Quartet
- Alexander GLAZUNOV: Five Novelettes, Op. 15: 2. Orientale
- Reena ESMAIL: String Quartet “Ragamala”
- Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 122
- Maurice RAVEL: String Quartet in F
Sat, May 11 at 8pm
Jake Blount
Presented in collaboration with City Winery
Wed, May 15 at 7:30pm
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
- Joseph HAYDN: Piano Sonata in E minor
- Maurice RAVEL: Menuet sur le nom d’Haydn
- Maurice RAVEL: Le Tombeau de Couperin
- Franz LISZT: Années de pèlerinage, deuxième année – Italie, S161
Sun, May 19 at 3pm
Friends Field
Family Concert: Sonia De Los Santos