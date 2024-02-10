Caramoor’s Announces Spring ‘24 Featured Performers

Caramoor’s longstanding commitment to adventurous programming – encompassing an expansive range of genres and outstanding artists – continues indoors all year round in the intimate setting of the Rosen House Music Room. Highlights of the Fall ’23 – Spring ‘24 season include genre-bending South African cellist Abel Selaocoe (Oct 22); a benefit concert with Juno Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allison Russell (Dec 2); superlative period-instrument ensemble The English Concert led by Harry Bicket (Dec 8); Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman (March 24); dynamic saxophonist and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin with her quartet (April 19); and Chopin International Competition-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho (May 15).

The fall and spring season is rounded out with the multi-Grammy winning Pacifica Quartet (April 14); a holiday program featuring TENET Vocal Artists (Dec 10); two programs from this season’s Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, the Abeo Quartet (Nov 12 & May 5); American Roots music from Alisa Amador (Nov 3) and Jake Blount (May 11); jazz from the Emmet Cohen Trio with special guest Lucy Yeghiazaryan (Sep 29); cabaret singer Carole J. Bufford (Oct 20); performances by young artists from Caramoor’s Evnin Rising Stars and Schwab Vocal Rising Stars programs, and more.

Designed by Caramoor’s founders, Walter T. and Lucie Bigelow Rosen, as a charmingly intimate space for chamber music concerts, the historic Rosen House Music Room, with its authentic Renaissance furniture, paintings dating from the 16th century, and terra cotta reliefs, provides an ideal venue for Caramoor’s fall and spring programs – many of them unlikely to be heard this season elsewhere in the New York area.

Caramoor Spring ‘24 season

All concerts take place in the Rosen House Music Room unless otherwise indicated

Sun, March 17 at 3pm

Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

Steven Blier, Artistic Director

“EROS AND CO.”

Sun, March 24 at 3pm

Will Liverman, baritone

Pianist TBA

Sun, April 14 at 3pm

Pacifica Quartet

Erich Wolfgang KORNGOLD: String Quartet No. 3 in D, Op. 34

Louis GRUENBERG: Four Diversions for String Quartet, Op. 32

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132

Fri, April 19 at 8pm

Lakecia Benjamin Quartet

Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Sun, May 5 at 3pm

Abeo Quartet

Alexander GLAZUNOV: Five Novelettes, Op. 15: 2. Orientale

Reena ESMAIL: String Quartet “Ragamala”

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 122

Maurice RAVEL: String Quartet in F

Sat, May 11 at 8pm

Jake Blount

Presented in collaboration with City Winery

Wed, May 15 at 7:30pm

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Joseph HAYDN: Piano Sonata in E minor

Maurice RAVEL: Menuet sur le nom d’Haydn

Maurice RAVEL: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Franz LISZT: Années de pèlerinage, deuxième année – Italie, S161

Sun, May 19 at 3pm

Friends Field

Family Concert: Sonia De Los Santos