Benise “The Prince of Spanish Guitar” 20th Anniversary Tour at Paramount September 23rd

Emmy Award winner, Benise, “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” is coming to the Paramount Stage in Peekskill, New York on September 23rd. Benise is an artist that has evolved the tradition of Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar, while combining the elements of dance, theatre and Cirque, to create a new style of musical performance.

For Benise, music has always been a journey. He explained “I wanted to push the boundaries of traditional Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar while combining the elements of dance and theater. This show is a celebration of Music, Love, and Life.”

The 20th anniversary show includes Gypsy violin, Flamenco dancers, Cirque performers, Brazilian Samba dancers African tribal drummers and Havana horns.

Benise adds, “This is a great show for the whole family; I really think we have something for everyone. I hope people will be inspired by our story, by the music, by the production–and have the passion to follow their own dreams. “

Benise’s 20th Anniversary Tour is the first of its kind on the Paramount Stage and part of the Paramount Hudson Valley Art’s family series.

Paramount Hudson Valley is located at 1008 Brown Street in Peekskill, New York For tickets and information visit paramounthudsonvalley.com or call 914739-0039.