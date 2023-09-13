Art in the Park, The Exuberant Equines, Opening Reception at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, Sunday, Sept. 17

Equine-inspired artwork, The Exuberant Equines, will be on display at the in Cross River beginning Sunday, Sept. 17, with the Opening Reception the same day, from noon to 3 p.m., which will feature live music, and refreshments will be available.

The exhibit includes paintings and photographs by artists who were inspired by their encounters with America’s horses, which showcase their love and admiration of equines. The exhibit will be on view daily through Monday, Oct. 9.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “The Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation allows residents to do more than run, hike and play; viewing artwork, particularly of nature, is one of the many incredible amenities the department offers.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Ward Pound Ridge is the largest park in the Westchester County Parks system. I’m thrilled that on top of its gorgeous grounds, it offers visitors the chance to view beautiful artwork.”

Admission is free; parking fees are in effect weekends only: $5 with Park Pass, $10 without Park Pass.

Art in the Park features various exhibits that always include a connection to nature. This is demonstrated through different vehicles of art like sculpture, photography, paintings and additional forms of artwork. The program is headquartered at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation. For more information about Art in the Park, call: (914) 864-7317.

The Art in the Park program is supported by the following organizations:

Sigmund Cohn Family Foundation; Friends of the Trailside Nature Museum and Ward Pound Ridge Reservation; Katonah Art Stroll; Hudson Valley MOCA; Katonah Museum of Art; Westchester Parks Foundation; Caramoor Center for the Arts.

Ward Pound Ridge Reservation is located at the junction of Routes 35 and 121 South in Cross River.