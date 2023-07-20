Armonk Outdoor Art Show Returns for 61st Year

The Armonk Outdoor Art Show will return for its 61st year on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. This highly regarded annual show is ranked among the top fine art shows in the country and is proud to showcase work from 140 exceptional, juried artists from across the country and abroad.

This year we are excited to host 40 artists who are new to show and will bring a fresh and exciting assortment of new pieces to admire and purchase. Exhibitors will be represented in 12 different mediums, including: oils/acrylics/watercolors, mixed media, printmaking/drawing/pastels, sculpture, photography/digital art, wearable art, and fine crafts. Art will be available at all price points, assuring there will be something for everyone.

Our expansive children’s activities tent will offer a range of complimentary hand’s-on projects for children, including a scavenger hunt, collages, clay, story time, and much more. Additionally, we will offer a great selection of food, snacks, wine, beer and cocktails.

Our dedicated volunteers, 300 strong, are committed to helping the community, with all net proceeds from the show going to the Friends of the North Castle Public Library, and ultimately supporting its two branches in Armonk and North White Plains. These funds allow the library to continue its vibrant educational and entertainment programs, as well as the Armonk Players theater group.

We look forward to another year of inspiring art, where individuals and families can spend the day and find their masterpiece.

Key Details:

• Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1 from 10am to 5pm, rain or shine

Community Park, 205 Business Park Drive, Armonk, New York

Purchase tickets and view exhibiting artists at ArmonkOutdoorArtShow.org

Tickets: $15 general admission, $13 seniors, kids 18 and under free

Follow us at @armonkoutdoorartshow for inspiration, announcements, and artist preview

Armonk Outdoor Art Show Contact:

Nicole Blum

Managing Director

nicoleblum@armonkoutdoorartshow.org or 914-645-7532