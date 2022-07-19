A Chill Afternoon of Cool Music

Premier Peekskill musician Ray Blue of Cross-Cultural Connection (CCC) brings his perennially popular Jazz in the Park Festival back to Riverfront Green on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 12 noon-7 p.m. There is no admission charge. Bring something to sit on and dine on.

The lineup includes CCC Pro-Am Ensemble (12-1 p.m.), Eric Person Quartet (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Sheila Jordan Trio (3-4 p.m.), Ray Blue Sextet (4:30-5:30 p.m.), Bobby Sanabria Experience (6-7 p.m.).

MC for the Festival is Sheila Anderson, a Host of jazz radio station WBGO (88.3 FM).