10th Pound Ridge Harvest Festival Set for October 1st with Blues Traveler as Headliner

The Pound Ridge Partnership invites you to celebrate the 10th Pound Ridge Harvest Festival (Harvest Festival) on October 1st, from 1 to 6pm. The family friendly event provides an afternoon of live music, Oktoberfest style beer and wine garden, and local food tastings complemented by food truck offerings. Craft New York returns as the Harvest Festival’s presenting partner, showcasing a selection of its award-winning regional brews and wines.

The twenty-person committee works diligently at making improvements and adjustments annually with the goal of ensuring that Harvest Festival delivers a unique opportunity to enjoy award winning music with friends and multigenerational family members. “The team feels like a family, working over the course of many months to create this amazing and memorable event,” states Melinda Velez, Co-Chair of the Harvest Festival Committee. The event provides ample and unique activities for kids of all ages including carnival like games, crafts, and their own root beer garden.

With well-known bands such as Gin Blossoms, Everclear and Spin Doctors to name a few, it is no surprise that the much-loved community event has grown tenfold. Drawing interest from attendees beyond the Pound Ridge area the event, which started as a small town fundraiser in Scotts Corners with hundreds of people, last year had approximately 6,000 attendees, as estimated by town officials. “It’s been amazing to see Harvest Festival become

such an important part of Pound Ridge and one of its premiere events that people look forward to every year, “remarks Kevin Long, Co-Chair of the Committee. To accommodate the event’s regional interest and growth Pound Ridge Harvest Festival is now held at the Town Park and has become a destination in Westchester County.

This year’s music selection will not disappoint the event’s fan base. The talented opening acts include a young group, Badger Scratch, followed by an up-and-coming band currently on tour and fresh from the Pleasantville Music Festival, Platinum Moon. Opening acts were selected earlier in the year during The Partnership’s Battle of the Bands, providing local talent with a unique opportunity to open for a chart topping and currently touring band – The Blues Traveler. The Grammy award-winning, alternative rock band is making Pound Ridge one of its last stops in the northeast leg of its 35th Anniversary Tour.

There are no individual admission tickets, just a parking fee of $25. Limited VIP tickets are available through Eventbrite. Follow Pound Ridge Harvest Festival on Instagram and Facebook for announcements, and special offers.