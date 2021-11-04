Shopping Local – Your Present to the Community

With the holidays right around the corner, Shop Local Saturday – November 27 – is the perfect time to get out and explore the amazing selection of River Towns shops. With the supply chain hold ups affecting many businesses, don’t risk your holiday gifts not arriving on time when ordering online. Instead visit these well stocked neighborhood shops and browse their sparkling shelves filled with a wide variety of quality items and leave with the perfect gift in hand.

Animal Lover

Bark & Meow: Pet boutique with upscale items for the pet or the pet lover in your life. Select from seasonal pet sweaters, treats and pet related items for the home.

9A South Broadway

Tarrytown

barkandmeowinc.com

Croton Pet Station: Knowledgeable and friendly staff will help you select the perfect gifts from their extensive selection of pet essentials.

420 S. Riverside Ave.

Croton-on-Hudson

crotonpetstation.com

Feed the Birds: Backyard birding and nature store filled with gifts and birding items primarily made in the USA by small vendors.

326 S. Riverside Ave.

Croton-on-Hudson

feedthebirdscroton.com

Art Collector

Canfin Gallery: Ideal gift for the discerning collector of fine and contemporary art from a group of exceptional mid-level career artists.

39 Main St.

Tarrytown

canfingallery.com

Images Art Gallery: Great selection of traditional landscape and still life paintings, colorful and organic abstracts, semi-literal landscapes, bright native folk style works and etchings.

1157 Pleasantville Road

Briarcliff Manor

imagesbriarcliff.com

Athlete

Croton Running Company: Locally focused running store offering quality gear and expert advice for the runner on your list.

119 Grand St.

Croton-on-Hudson

crotonrunningcompany.com

Laur-Lee Sports: From beginner, weekend warrior or Olympic hopeful, this shop can outfit the athlete on your list with apparel and equipment for virtually any sport.

211 N. Highland Ave.

Ossining

laurleesports.com

Sleepy Hollow Bikes: From beginner to top of the line and vintage items, you’ll find the perfect gift for the biking enthusiast.

95 Beekman Avenue

Sleepy Hollow

sleepyhollowbikes.com

Village Soccer Shop: Wow the soccer player on your list with a vintage jersey or select from their own brand of casual clothing and accessories.

40 Main St.

Tarrytown

villagesoccershop.com

Avid Reader or Listener

Transom Books: New to the block, this beautifully curated shop features a large selection of giftable books and book adjacent items for all ages.

23 Main Street

Tarrytown

@transombookshop

Bruised Apple Books: Selection of used, out of print and rare books, records, CDs, and movies plus a unique selection of new books and maps focused on local history and outdoors.

923 Central Ave.

Peekskill

bruisedapplebooks.com

Big Jim’s Records: Huge selection of rare, vintage, and hard to find records, CDs, music memorabilia to thrill the music lover on your list.

3199 Albany Post Road

Buchanan

bigjimsrecords.com

Clothing

Bucko!: Quality clothing for the whole family along with their own line of “Peekskill, Please!” items. Great selection of giftable home goods.

107 S. Division St.

Peekskill

buckoshop.com



Quirk Shop: Unique, hand-made designer created items, many made using upcycled materials to create one-of-a-kind gifts that are sure to be cherished.

23 N. Division St.

Peekskill

quirkshoppeekskill.com

Experiences

Hudson River Recreation: Kayaking or paddle boarding tour or lesson. Select from a variety of launching points and tours for the perfect gift for the adventurer on your list.

Croton and Tarrytown

kayakhudson.com

The Abbey Inn & Spa: Full-service Inn and Spa luxury retreat with Hudson River views, deluxe accommodations, delightful restaurant, and relaxing spa treatments make this the perfect gift experience.

900 Fort Hill Road

Peekskill

theabbeyinn.com

A Maze in Pottery: Make your own piece of pottery for someone special or get a to-go pottery craft kit delivered once or throughout the year.

76 N. State Road

Briarcliff Manor

amazeinpottery.com

Forged Iron Golf: Virtual driving range where the golf enthusiast can practice or play world-famous courses with this unique gift certificate idea.

145 Kisco Ave.

Mount Kisco

forgedirongolf.com

Flowers

Tarrytown Floral Design: Floral designs for any occasion and same day local delivery.

7 S. Broadway

Tarrytown

tarrytownfloraldesigns.com

Au Ciel: Originally styled flower arrangements that will wow anyone who is lucky enough to receive these stems.

50 S. Buckhout St.

Irvington

au-ciel.com

Upper Village Blooms: Hand selected fresh flowers, potted plants, and monthly flower subscriptions.

122 Grand St.

Croton-on-Hudson

uppervillageblooms.com

Foodie

Baked by Susan: Custom goodie baskets with sweet and savory baked goods or order specialty holiday baked goods to enhance any celebration.

379 S. Riverside Ave.

Croton-on-Hudson

bakedbysusan.com

Dam Good English Muffins: Unique breakfast gift box with a delicious line-up of vegan breakfast items and coffee that will ensure the recipient will start their day off right.

2 John Walsh Blvd.

Peekskill

damgoodenglishmuffins.com

Phat Olive: The finest and freshest artisan olive oils, balsamic vinegars, specialty foods and all the trimmings. Perfect for the discerning foodie in your life.

87 Katonah Ave.

Katonah

phatoliveoil.com

Red Barn Bakery: Sampler gift boxes filled with organic and sustainable treats and many vegan and gluten free items. Or pick up desert to bring to a holiday gathering.

4 South Astor St.

Irvington

redbarn-bakery.com

Jewelry

Genesis: Choose from a wide selection of hard-to-find pieces as well as traditional gold and silver jewelry, watches, and gifts. Or work with one of their jewelers to create a custom piece.

32 Triangle Center

Yorktown Heights

yorktown.jewelry

Matero: Whether you want a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art or a piece from the many designer brands or estate pieces, you’ll find the perfect sparkling gift here.

238 Saw Mill River Road

Millwood

materofinejewelry.com

ShayLuLa Jewelry: A large selection of handcrafted fine jewelry. Pick out a unique piece for a lucky someone on your list. Great accessories, too.

23 Main St.

Tarrytown

@shaylula

Holston Jewelers: Beautiful Selection of diamonds, pearls, gold, silver and estate jewelry and Fine Watches.

28 Main St.

Tarrytown

Harnik Brothers Jewelers: Classic jewelry and watches you can pass on to your children or find a piece of post-modern art.

6 N. Broadway

Tarrytown

harnikbros.com

Kids

All Together Now: Brand new toy store with a wide selection of arts and crafts, games, books, and toys. Online shopping, curbside pick-up.

16 Main St.

Tarrytown

alltogethernowkids.com

Briarcliff Toy Shop: Classic toyshop specializing in educational toys that encourage STEM learning and a large selection of arts and crafts to help unveil the inner artist. Free gift wrapping.

1171 Pleasantville Road

Briarcliff Manor

@briarclifftoyshop

Penny & Ting: Top-of-the-line and beautifully crafted games, gifts and toys that support family time and will be enjoyed for years to come.

133 Main St.

Ossining

pennyandting.com

Niche

Flying Fingers Yarn Shop: Colorful wonderland of yarn and knit items for the crafter on your list. A wide selection of knitting, crocheting and needle accessories, kits or a ready-made cozy hat or scarf.

15 Main St.

Tarrytown

flyingfingers.com

3rd Universe Comic Emporium: Find the perfect gift for the gamer from their vast selection of collectables, games, and comics.

35 N Riverside Ave.

Croton-on-Hudson

3rduniverse.com

Architectural Minerals and Stones: Stunning gifts filled with nature’s beauty at this shop filled with minerals and stones for home décor, the collector or unique jewelry lover.

1 Bridge St.

Irvington

architecturalminerals.com

The Fern Tree: One-of-a-kind African American gift shop where you can find everything from designer men’s and women’s clothes and hats, to imported scented oils and incense and much more.

13 S Division St.

Peekskill

httptheferntree.com

The Rift Collectables: Comic books, cards and video games and collectables for gamers or sign a comic book lover up for a comic book subscription.

913 South St.

Peekskill

theriftny.com

VINTAGE

Pretty Funny Vintage Hand-picked vintage furniture, lighting, textiles, clothing, and jewelry, along with a selection of new gift items.

80 South Broadway

Tarrytown

prettyfunnyvintage.com

Trilogy Consignment shop offering modern, vintage and artisan women’s clothing items for the fashionista on your list.

54 Main St.

Tarrytown

consigntrilogy.com

One Stop Holiday Shopping (a little bit of everything)

Bella’s Boutique: Quaint boutique carrying an eclectic selection of jewelry, accessories, home goods, apparel, and local memorabilia.

35 North Broadway

Tarrytown

bellasboutiquetarrytown.com

Croton Corners: Wide selection of holiday items including ornaments, candles, crafts, cozy knit items and more. Stop in to shop and stay for an ice cream soda, caroling and ornament making.

124 Grand St.

Croton-on-Hudson

Crotoncorners.com

Double Docs Design: Home decor store offers a variety of vintage and new holiday decor. Visit their “cutest little Christmas store” for small collectibles to signature pieces and one-of-a-kind unique gifts.

7 Old Post Rd South

Croton-On-Hudson

doubledocs.com

The Swan House: Gorgeous selection of sparkling holiday ornaments. Don’t forget to check out their unique gift, home items and fashionable selection of vintage pieces.

37 N. Broadway

Tarrytown

theswanshouse.com

Wondrous Things: Shop filled with charming gifts including clothing, home goods and jewelry. Also featuring a wide selection of Fraser Pine products and chocolate popcorn pizzas.

1159 Pleasantville Road

Briarcliff Manor

wondrousthings.com

Melita’s Home: Bright, colorful, and inviting shop filled with beautiful items for the home. Virtually all items are sourced from fair trade, sustainable, small, or women-owned businesses.

125 Main St.

Ossining

melitashome.com