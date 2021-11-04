Shopping Local – Your Present to the Community

With the holidays right around the corner, Shop Local Saturday – November 27 – is the perfect time to get out and explore the amazing selection of River Towns shops. With the supply chain hold ups affecting many businesses, don’t risk your holiday gifts not arriving on time when ordering online. Instead visit these well stocked neighborhood shops and browse their sparkling shelves filled with a wide variety of quality items and leave with the perfect gift in hand.
Animal Lover
Bark & Meow: Pet boutique with upscale items for the pet or the pet lover in your life. Select from seasonal pet sweaters, treats and pet related items for the home.
9A South Broadway
Tarrytown
barkandmeowinc.com
Croton Pet Station: Knowledgeable and friendly staff will help you select the perfect gifts from their extensive selection of pet essentials.
420 S. Riverside Ave.
Croton-on-Hudson
crotonpetstation.com
Feed the Birds: Backyard birding and nature store filled with gifts and birding items primarily made in the USA by small vendors.
326 S. Riverside Ave.
Croton-on-Hudson
feedthebirdscroton.com
Art Collector
Canfin Gallery: Ideal gift for the discerning collector of fine and contemporary art from a group of exceptional mid-level career artists.
39 Main St.
Tarrytown
canfingallery.com
Images Art Gallery: Great selection of traditional landscape and still life paintings, colorful and organic abstracts, semi-literal landscapes, bright native folk style works and etchings.
1157 Pleasantville Road
Briarcliff Manor
imagesbriarcliff.com
Athlete
Croton Running Company: Locally focused running store offering quality gear and expert advice for the runner on your list.
119 Grand St.
Croton-on-Hudson
crotonrunningcompany.com
Laur-Lee Sports: From beginner, weekend warrior or Olympic hopeful, this shop can outfit the athlete on your list with apparel and equipment for virtually any sport.
211 N. Highland Ave.
Ossining
laurleesports.com
Sleepy Hollow Bikes: From beginner to top of the line and vintage items, you’ll find the perfect gift for the biking enthusiast.
95 Beekman Avenue
Sleepy Hollow
sleepyhollowbikes.com
Village Soccer Shop: Wow the soccer player on your list with a vintage jersey or select from their own brand of casual clothing and accessories.
40 Main St.
Tarrytown
villagesoccershop.com
Avid Reader or Listener
Transom Books: New to the block, this beautifully curated shop features a large selection of giftable books and book adjacent items for all ages.
23 Main Street
Tarrytown
@transombookshop
Bruised Apple Books: Selection of used, out of print and rare books, records, CDs, and movies plus a unique selection of new books and maps focused on local history and outdoors.
923 Central Ave.
Peekskill
bruisedapplebooks.com
Big Jim’s Records: Huge selection of rare, vintage, and hard to find records, CDs, music memorabilia to thrill the music lover on your list.
3199 Albany Post Road
Buchanan
bigjimsrecords.com
Clothing
Bucko!: Quality clothing for the whole family along with their own line of “Peekskill, Please!” items. Great selection of giftable home goods.
107 S. Division St.
Peekskill
buckoshop.com
Quirk Shop: Unique, hand-made designer created items, many made using upcycled materials to create one-of-a-kind gifts that are sure to be cherished.
23 N. Division St.
Peekskill
quirkshoppeekskill.com
Experiences
Hudson River Recreation: Kayaking or paddle boarding tour or lesson. Select from a variety of launching points and tours for the perfect gift for the adventurer on your list.
Croton and Tarrytown
kayakhudson.com
The Abbey Inn & Spa: Full-service Inn and Spa luxury retreat with Hudson River views, deluxe accommodations, delightful restaurant, and relaxing spa treatments make this the perfect gift experience.
900 Fort Hill Road
Peekskill
theabbeyinn.com
A Maze in Pottery: Make your own piece of pottery for someone special or get a to-go pottery craft kit delivered once or throughout the year.
76 N. State Road
Briarcliff Manor
amazeinpottery.com
Forged Iron Golf: Virtual driving range where the golf enthusiast can practice or play world-famous courses with this unique gift certificate idea.
145 Kisco Ave.
Mount Kisco
forgedirongolf.com
Flowers
Tarrytown Floral Design: Floral designs for any occasion and same day local delivery.
7 S. Broadway
Tarrytown
tarrytownfloraldesigns.com
Au Ciel: Originally styled flower arrangements that will wow anyone who is lucky enough to receive these stems.
50 S. Buckhout St.
Irvington
au-ciel.com
Upper Village Blooms: Hand selected fresh flowers, potted plants, and monthly flower subscriptions.
122 Grand St.
Croton-on-Hudson
uppervillageblooms.com
Foodie
Baked by Susan: Custom goodie baskets with sweet and savory baked goods or order specialty holiday baked goods to enhance any celebration.
379 S. Riverside Ave.
Croton-on-Hudson
bakedbysusan.com
Dam Good English Muffins: Unique breakfast gift box with a delicious line-up of vegan breakfast items and coffee that will ensure the recipient will start their day off right.
2 John Walsh Blvd.
Peekskill
damgoodenglishmuffins.com
Phat Olive: The finest and freshest artisan olive oils, balsamic vinegars, specialty foods and all the trimmings. Perfect for the discerning foodie in your life.
87 Katonah Ave.
Katonah
phatoliveoil.com
Red Barn Bakery: Sampler gift boxes filled with organic and sustainable treats and many vegan and gluten free items. Or pick up desert to bring to a holiday gathering.
4 South Astor St.
Irvington
redbarn-bakery.com
Jewelry
Genesis: Choose from a wide selection of hard-to-find pieces as well as traditional gold and silver jewelry, watches, and gifts. Or work with one of their jewelers to create a custom piece.
32 Triangle Center
Yorktown Heights
yorktown.jewelry
Matero: Whether you want a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art or a piece from the many designer brands or estate pieces, you’ll find the perfect sparkling gift here.
238 Saw Mill River Road
Millwood
materofinejewelry.com
ShayLuLa Jewelry: A large selection of handcrafted fine jewelry. Pick out a unique piece for a lucky someone on your list. Great accessories, too.
23 Main St.
Tarrytown
@shaylula
Holston Jewelers: Beautiful Selection of diamonds, pearls, gold, silver and estate jewelry and Fine Watches.
28 Main St.
Tarrytown
Harnik Brothers Jewelers: Classic jewelry and watches you can pass on to your children or find a piece of post-modern art.
6 N. Broadway
Tarrytown
harnikbros.com
Kids
All Together Now: Brand new toy store with a wide selection of arts and crafts, games, books, and toys. Online shopping, curbside pick-up.
16 Main St.
Tarrytown
alltogethernowkids.com
Briarcliff Toy Shop: Classic toyshop specializing in educational toys that encourage STEM learning and a large selection of arts and crafts to help unveil the inner artist. Free gift wrapping.
1171 Pleasantville Road
Briarcliff Manor
@briarclifftoyshop
Penny & Ting: Top-of-the-line and beautifully crafted games, gifts and toys that support family time and will be enjoyed for years to come.
133 Main St.
Ossining
pennyandting.com
Niche
Flying Fingers Yarn Shop: Colorful wonderland of yarn and knit items for the crafter on your list. A wide selection of knitting, crocheting and needle accessories, kits or a ready-made cozy hat or scarf.
15 Main St.
Tarrytown
flyingfingers.com
3rd Universe Comic Emporium: Find the perfect gift for the gamer from their vast selection of collectables, games, and comics.
35 N Riverside Ave.
Croton-on-Hudson
3rduniverse.com
Architectural Minerals and Stones: Stunning gifts filled with nature’s beauty at this shop filled with minerals and stones for home décor, the collector or unique jewelry lover.
1 Bridge St.
Irvington
architecturalminerals.com
The Fern Tree: One-of-a-kind African American gift shop where you can find everything from designer men’s and women’s clothes and hats, to imported scented oils and incense and much more.
13 S Division St.
Peekskill
httptheferntree.com
The Rift Collectables: Comic books, cards and video games and collectables for gamers or sign a comic book lover up for a comic book subscription.
913 South St.
Peekskill
theriftny.com
VINTAGE
Pretty Funny Vintage Hand-picked vintage furniture, lighting, textiles, clothing, and jewelry, along with a selection of new gift items.
80 South Broadway
Tarrytown
prettyfunnyvintage.com
Trilogy Consignment shop offering modern, vintage and artisan women’s clothing items for the fashionista on your list.
54 Main St.
Tarrytown
consigntrilogy.com
One Stop Holiday Shopping (a little bit of everything)
Bella’s Boutique: Quaint boutique carrying an eclectic selection of jewelry, accessories, home goods, apparel, and local memorabilia.
35 North Broadway
Tarrytown
bellasboutiquetarrytown.com
Croton Corners: Wide selection of holiday items including ornaments, candles, crafts, cozy knit items and more. Stop in to shop and stay for an ice cream soda, caroling and ornament making.
124 Grand St.
Croton-on-Hudson
Crotoncorners.com
Double Docs Design: Home decor store offers a variety of vintage and new holiday decor. Visit their “cutest little Christmas store” for small collectibles to signature pieces and one-of-a-kind unique gifts.
7 Old Post Rd South
Croton-On-Hudson
doubledocs.com
The Swan House: Gorgeous selection of sparkling holiday ornaments. Don’t forget to check out their unique gift, home items and fashionable selection of vintage pieces.
37 N. Broadway
Tarrytown
theswanshouse.com
Wondrous Things: Shop filled with charming gifts including clothing, home goods and jewelry. Also featuring a wide selection of Fraser Pine products and chocolate popcorn pizzas.
1159 Pleasantville Road
Briarcliff Manor
wondrousthings.com
Melita’s Home: Bright, colorful, and inviting shop filled with beautiful items for the home. Virtually all items are sourced from fair trade, sustainable, small, or women-owned businesses.
125 Main St.
Ossining
melitashome.com