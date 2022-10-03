Around the House

Scare Up a Bunch of Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies 

October 3, 2022
Did you know pumpkin is a superfood?

I love fall, and nothing is more fall-like than pumpkins – specifically pumpkin-baked goodies! I love this simple pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe because it’s so easy and is the perfect treat for after school or to pop into a lunch box. Pumpkin is also a superfood, so there’s added comfort knowing that these also are good for you.  

This recipe is great to make with kids; you don’t even need a mixer; everything can be mixed in one bowl, making clean-up a breeze. Make sure to purchase 100% pumpkin puree. I hope you bake and love these cookies are much as I do. Stay Sweet!   

Susan O’Keefe is baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. bakedbysusan.com 

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. 

In a medium size mixing bowl, add … 

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted 
  • ½ cup sugar 
  • ½ cup brown sugar 

Mix well.  Add … 

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice  
  • 1 egg 

Mix well.  Add … 

  • 1 ½ cups flour 
  • ½ cup 100% pumpkin puree 
  • ½ teaspoon salt 
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda 

Mix well and add the chocolate chips.   

  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips 

Scoop large scoops and flatten slightly with your hand. Bake for 15-16 minutes. Betcha can’t wait for them to cool before devouring one or two. Enjoy! 

