Scare Up a Bunch of Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies 

I love fall, and nothing is more fall-like than pumpkins – specifically pumpkin-baked goodies! I love this simple pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe because it’s so easy and is the perfect treat for after school or to pop into a lunch box. Pumpkin is also a superfood, so there’s added comfort knowing that these also are good for you.
This recipe is great to make with kids; you don’t even need a mixer; everything can be mixed in one bowl, making clean-up a breeze. Make sure to purchase 100% pumpkin puree. I hope you bake and love these cookies are much as I do. Stay Sweet!
Susan O’Keefe is baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. bakedbysusan.com
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium size mixing bowl, add …
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
Mix well. Add …
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg
Mix well. Add …
- 1 ½ cups flour
- ½ cup 100% pumpkin puree
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
Mix well and add the chocolate chips.
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Scoop large scoops and flatten slightly with your hand. Bake for 15-16 minutes. Betcha can’t wait for them to cool before devouring one or two. Enjoy!