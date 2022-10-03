Scare Up a Bunch of Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies 

I love fall, and nothing is more fall-like than pumpkins – specifically pumpkin-baked goodies! I love this simple pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe because it’s so easy and is the perfect treat for after school or to pop into a lunch box. Pumpkin is also a superfood, so there’s added comfort knowing that these also are good for you.

This recipe is great to make with kids; you don’t even need a mixer; everything can be mixed in one bowl, making clean-up a breeze. Make sure to purchase 100% pumpkin puree. I hope you bake and love these cookies are much as I do. Stay Sweet!

Susan O’Keefe is baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. bakedbysusan.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium size mixing bowl, add …

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

Mix well. Add …

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 egg

Mix well. Add …

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup 100% pumpkin puree

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

Mix well and add the chocolate chips.

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Scoop large scoops and flatten slightly with your hand. Bake for 15-16 minutes. Betcha can’t wait for them to cool before devouring one or two. Enjoy!