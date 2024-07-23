The Housing Authority: Beware ‘Renegade Renovators’—All Types 

Expert Tips from Mark Franzoso of Franzoso Contracting



Franzoso Contracting prides itself on practicing the utmost professionalism in every aspect of our business, whether it’s in our workplace or at a worksite. I started this company in 1980 with five years of excellent field training under my belt. I started off on my own and added a key ingredient: “If you don’t take care of the customer, someone else will.” I have spent every year taking classes, winning awards, and making presentations on “Best Practices” at conferences all over the country.

I’m pleased that the Consumer Protection Department of Westchester County has issued a robust advisory to residents, warning them of “Renegade Renovators.” The County points out that its laws require that all home improvement contractors are properly licensed to work in Westchester.

The licensing fee is only $500. That means it’s affordable for almost anyone to secure a license to remodel homes in Westchester County, which opens the door to Renegade Contractors. Add to that another red flag: companies showing up in the Hudson Valley that are based in New Jersey or Long Island and that use subcontractors. A homeowner intrigued by a nice presentation and tempted by a low price will never know what they’re getting.

If you’re hiring a contractor to do a home improvement project, please do the homework. You can’t put a price on safety, so my advice is to start by asking the person soliciting your business about insurance and be sure to request their “entire policy.” At best, most will offer a one-page certificate of insurance listing you as “Additional Insured” and that is a red flag! Insist on seeing the entire policy. If you are unable to understand all of it, let your insurance broker review it. They can uncover any “Exclusions,” which is critical in deciding who will win your business.

What we have seen offered by our competitors is inadequate coverage. The first is insurance for landscaping, an easy and cheap policy to have, but it doesn’t cover the worker above the third rung of a ladder or three feet above the ground. That’s important to know for homeowners who may have a landscaper or gardener clean their gutters in the fall. This partial policy is usually offered by small contractors, who will always have the cheaper price. Second and more concerning is just about all sub-contractors (“subs”) working for larger companies will have this type of coverage or similar coverage, which strictly prohibits roofing or any type of contracting involving heights.

Always remember that the smaller guys with the cheap price can’t afford the right coverage and the larger companies who hire out subs won’t pay the high premiums either; they just want to get in and get out. It’s all about money. For your protection, depending upon the size of the project, we carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance (to protect our team) and Liability Insurance (to protect you) up to 5 million dollars.

Also remember this: if OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) stops by and the crew is not adhering to OSHA’s safety standards, the job will be shut down and fines will be handed to the contractor.

It’s important to know who you invite into your home!

I offer the following suggestions on how to protect yourself from all types of Renegade Renovators…

Due diligence is essential. Check the reputation and references of a contractor with their five or six past customers. Check Google and the Better Business Bureau. Franzoso Contracting typically receives a 5-Star Google review every few days.

Be wary of all unsolicited phone calls and door-to-door sales. Also be skeptical of print advertising with deals that sound too good to be true; trust me… there’s always a catch. They are “call-to-action” ads (e.g., “Buy 5, Get 1 Free!”). In all the years I’ve been advertising, it’s always been about the brand and the number of years in business.

Be suspicious of an extremely low bid. It may be an indication that the contractor is too eager for your business or wants to steal the project away from a competitor, or made a mistake in preparing the bid, or is not including all the work quoted by other bidders.

Don’t always go with the low bidder. A higher price may be worth it if the contractor is the most experienced, will use better materials, will do a better job, and will stick to a pre-set timeline.

Avoid contractors who show up at your doorstep unannounced or contact you through telemarketing.

Avoid contractors who engage in high-pressure sales pitches, who discount their cost quote by thousands of dollars if you “sign today,” or whose references can’t be reached.

Ask the contractor, “Will your employees do the work, or will you subcontract?” A tell-tale sign is an unmarked truck or one with a magnetic sign temporarily attached to the vehicle. Remember: who do you want to invite into your home?

Be suspicious if the contractor asks you to get a permit – – it could mean that the contractor is not licensed and does not want to contact the local building authorities. And quickly walk away if the contractor tells you that a permit is not necessary. Most municipalities in Westchester require a permit for all work, with a cost to you of $250-$500. If caught without a permit, the fine is sometimes to both you and the contractor and the job will be shut down.

Avoid contractors who offer rebates or discounts for referring other customers; or for using your home to advertise by putting up a company sign for an extended period (both before the project starts and after completion).

Avoid contractors who ask for payment in cash or want more than one-third of the total payment before work has even begun. NOTE: We do ask for a deposit for Window and Door projects, but for all our other work, we accept payment upon completion.

Be wary of contractors who ask for money to buy materials before starting the job. Reputable contractors can buy materials on credit.

I’m Mark Franzoso and my team and I have been renewing homes for 44 years and we appreciate every opportunity. If you can find a contractor with better credentials, I’ll do the job ABSOLUTY FREE! What can we remodel for you?