Greenburgh Landscape & Snow Angels Ready to Help Seniors

I’m happy to introduce our new volunteers – both exemplary high school students – to head up this year’s Landscaping Angels and Snow Angels programs to help seniors on a limited budget rake or shovel their lawns and driveways/sidewalks. They are looking for teenage volunteers to assist their efforts in getting to as many seniors as possible, and for requests from seniors who need help.

In their own words, here’s Liam and Zach:

Landscaping Angels

My name is Liam Mantini and I’ll be leading Greenburgh’s Landscaping Angels program this Fall. Landscaping Angels asks high schoolers around our area to help volunteer by assisting our senior citizens with their basic landscaping needs – primarily with raking leaves. In hopes to maximize the efficiency of this program, we plan on dedicating two days this Fall where we will go around responding to any requests for help. Those two dates this year are October 23rd and November 19th. I’ve been an active Snow Angel for the past three years, and to be able to head this new program is rewarding and exciting. To sign up as a volunteer or to request help, please visit the links below. You can email me at liam.mantini35@gmail.com .

Snow Angels

My name is Zach Weinhouse and I’ll be leading Greenburgh’s Snow Angels program this winter. Snow Angels gathers high schoolers to volunteer and help shovel the driveways and walkways of homeowners who can’t do it themselves. I’ve been an active Snow Angel for the past three years, and feel prepared and excited to take on this leadership role. When I’m not shoveling driveways, you can find me playing football or tennis for Ardsley High School or studying for an upcoming test. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to zachary.weinhouse@gmail.com !

—

Below you will find links to two simple Google Forms — one for volunteers to sign up, and another for citizens to request assistance. As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to zachary.weinhouse@gmail.com or liam.mantini35@gmail.com with questions, comments, or suggestions! If you can’t get online and need assistance by phone, you can call: Program Coordinators Zach Weinhouse (snow) at 914-839-0301 and Liam Mantini (landscaping) at 914-200-8072.

For Seniors: help request form – https://forms.gle/SJJUfpQSzGPEwzHT9

Volunteer Sign-Up – https://forms.gle/gLGHq3RgRue57PRt8

Thank you, and to our new team leaders for coordinating this incredible service for our seniors. The snow angel program is starting our 32nd year. The landscape angels program is now in our 2nd year. We are so fortunate to have some exceptional students living in our town.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor