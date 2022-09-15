Fall Gifts to Bring Smiles to All Your Favorites

With Fall just starting, it’s time to begin thinking about the holidays and treating the favorites on your list to something special. Here are a few items you might want to consider to keep your loved one well-rested, warm and relaxed. Or if your best friend is of the four-legged variety, we even have something for them.

Eli & Elm Side Sleeper Pillow

Starting at $99 – available at eliandelm.com

The pillow made for side sleepers will help you start to get the best night of your life! Breathable fabric, cooling fill, and a unique U-shape design combine to give them the most supported and temperature-regulated night’s sleep. Eli & Elm is home to a luxurious line of ergonomic pillows and premium bedding designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed.

Bearback Lotion Roller

$24.97 – available at getbearback.com

Fall and winter weather tend to take a toll on skin and bearback has you covered! Their breakthrough lotion applicator gets those hard-to-reach places and is convenient to use all over! The bearback Lotion Roller makes it easy to apply lotions and creasm on difficult-to-reach places! Including lotions, medications, CBD, oil, self-tan, sunscreen, etc. This handy accessory is just one of four attachments as it transforms into the ultimate modern day back scratcher, massager, dry brush, and moisturizer.

Puffer Hug

Starting at $39.99 – available at pufferhug.com

Give a hug & send a hug to your loved ones! The Puffer Hug delivers style, warmth, and the feeling of being wrapped up in a great big hug. The Puffer Hug is a fleece-lined wrap with a durable puffer outside that is meant to feel like a hug from your favorite person! The deep pockets will keep your hands warm or hold essentials such as your phone, keys, wallet, & more.

Cooper’s Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit

$29.99 – Available at www.coopersdogtreats.com

Don’t forget the pup! Give them a treat they’ll love and that’s good for them – the Pupsicle Starter Kit from Cooper’s Treats! Just add water and freeze for a snack made with only the good stuff and none of the filler – the mix contains only 4 ingredients!