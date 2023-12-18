8 Factors to Consider When Designing a Pool Area

Designing a pool area can certainly be a complicated experience. Alongside creating a space that looks beautiful, it needs to be functional and safe for your family.

Whether you’re dealing with an existing pool or starting from scratch, it’s important that you don’t rush the process. There is a lot to think about in order for the space to meet your individual needs.

Interested in learning more? Then keep on reading. Below we are going to discuss eight factors that you should consider when designing a pool area.

Pool Shape and Size

The size and shape of the pool is one of the most crucial factors to keep in mind when designing the area. While you may be tempted to choose the biggest size possible, it will need to fit into your backyard’s existing landscape.

In terms of shape, it really depends on personal preference and the other nearby facilities. A rectangular design provides a more classic look and is great for regular swimming. Free-form pools are unique and perfect for relaxing during those hot summer days.

Material Selection

Alongside the size and shape, you’ll also need to choose high-quality building materials. Concrete, tiles, and natural stone are some of the most popular options as they can withstand harsh weather conditions.

Don’t forget to consider things such as the slip resistance, color, and heat retention too. All of these are essential and will ensure you not only have an aesthetic space but also a comfortable area to enjoy.

Furniture and Amenities

When you’re not splashing and swimming in the water, you’ll want the right furniture pieces to relax and unwind in the sunshine. Outdoor furniture can be tricky to choose, as it needs to be durable and weather-resistant (while still looking great).

Consider additional factors such as seating capacity and necessary maintenance. These chaise lounge chairs for sale are a great place to get started and are ideal for soaking up the sun.

Location

You may think the pool can be situated anywhere, but you still have to think about placement carefully. Alongside having close access to the house, you may want a more private destination away from prying eyes.

Start by assessing the yard area and looking at the location of existing facilities. From here you should be able to find a spot that suits your requirements.

Shade and Lighting

While most people love the sun, you don’t want to ignore shade coverage. The heat can be unbearable and cause extreme damage to the skin. It’s worth investing in a shade sail or some other type of covering.

If you plan to use the area at night, you’ll also need to factor in lighting. The right lighting types can directly affect the ambiance and mood of the area, so be sure to do some research before installing anything.

Safety

Safety should be another of your top priorities when designing a pool area. From slips and falls to accidental drownings, you need to reduce these risks as much as possible.

Ensure that your yard includes all of the necessary security features including a fence and pool cover. If you have very small children, you can add a security gate or alarm to further secure the area.

Landscaping

Landscaping is what will finish off the entire backyard. It adds a natural feel to the space, and can even assist with additional privacy and shade.

When selecting different elements look for those that thrive in your geographical area. You also want choices that are easy to maintain and won’t cause problems for your pool. Regular cleanings can cost thousands of dollars.

Check out some of the best choices here.

Other Entertainment

Finally, the last factor to consider is all the other entertainment additions that can take your pool to the next level. From slides and diving boards to hot tubs and outdoor kitchens – there are a lot of options to choose from.

Of course, you mustn’t overcrowd the space. It should feel warm and inviting and have a balance of areas that are great for both relaxing and entertaining. This will ensure that you get the most use out of your pool.

Final Words

And that’s it! Designing your own pool area can be a fun and exciting project, but it requires a lot of preparation and planning. By keeping the above factors in mind, you can create a beautiful and functional outdoor oasis that you can enjoy for many years to come.