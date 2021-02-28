7 Gardening Tips for Small Spaces

Do you love gardening but feel limited by your space? 77 percent of households are currently interested in gardening due to its therapeutic benefits.

And the good news is, even if you have a small space like most of us, you can still enjoy the rewarding experience of growing some veggies or flowers.

If you feel that your space is too limited to grow a garden, think again. In this article, we’ll list some of the best small garden ideas with pictures to bring life to your outdoor space, regardless of its size.

1 – Choose the Right Plants

It’s important to pick the right plants for your small garden. Big plants are beautiful, but they can be overwhelming if you have a small garden. They might also block out other plants from the sunlight and will eventually become too difficult to care for.

You might want to stick to smaller plant species or the dwarf versions of your favorite picks. They won’t have a complicated root system and will also be appropriate for your limited space.

To create balance, you can add two or three large-sized plants and more medium and dwarf-sized plants.

2 – Use Repetition

Using repetition is a simple technique that works for smaller gardens. You can repeat a type of plant, a pattern, or a color to change the look of your gardening space.

Adding too many details to a small area can be too overwhelming. Repeating one successful design or color can be a better idea.

3 – Build a Gardening Bed

If you don’t feel that there’s enough space to grow the plants you want, you can build a gardening bed to grow various vegetables and flowers. A gardening bed is easy to take care of and will allow you to customize your garden easily.

A gardening bed has other benefits because it usually attracts fewer weeds, so it keeps your plants in perfect health. It can be the only option to grow plants if you have sandy soil that doesn’t retain water or clay soil that doesn’t provide good drainage.

4 – Build a Vertical Garden

When you don’t have enough gardening space on the ground, you can use other structures to grow your garden. Growing a vertical garden is an excellent option, as you can use a fence or the wall at the back of your house to add some bright green color to your home.

There are several ideas that you can explore as you design your vertical garden, experimenting with plastic containers, as well as pots and flower boxes.

Build shelves or racks and attach them to your fence or wall, or screw some plastic containers to the fence. Use pots or containers to transform the look of your gardening space by planting various plants that have different shapes and colors.

Hanging plants that grow fast will be perfect for your vertical garden, as they grow to cover the wall.

5 – Use Your Patio

If you don’t have enough gardening space in your backyard, you’ll need to explore other options to add the pots and gardening beds you want. You can set up a small garden on your patio to transform the outdoor area in your house.

You can enjoy the therapeutic benefits of gardening, and create a comfortable spot on your patio. Scented climbing plants, like honeysuckle and sweet peas, add the positive ambiance of some greenery and will also make your outdoor seating area more relaxing and refreshing.

By picking up adequate patio furniture, you’ll have an inviting sanctuary where you can enjoy reading, talking with your loved ones, or lounging at the end of the day, as the good scent will have a positive impact on your mood.

6 – Plant Veggies and Flowers in the Same Garden

Vegetables and flowering plants can share the same gardening space, adding color and texture to your small garden. Planting vegetables will make your small gardening space more functional, as you can grow your food in your backyard.

There are several varieties you can grow in pots or gardening beds, so you won’t have to spend money buying them from the store. Your winter vegetables will keep your garden in the best shape when the temperature drops.

For the flowering plants, you can consider planting wildflowers since they are inexpensive (or even free if you collect seeds yourself) and good for the local ecosystem.

7 – Create Focal Points

Adding a focal point in your garden will stop eyes from moving around, drawing attention to the plants growing in your garden. This focal point could be a bird feeder, a piece of furniture, or a large plant that catches one’s attention.

You can add more than one focal point if you have enough space in your garden, but having too many will create confusion. Add smaller plants with fine-textured leaves around your focal point.

Transform Your Small Gardening Space Today!

Did you like our gardening tips for small spaces? Let us know in the comments if you have any questions, and don’t forget to share this article with your friends who are planning to transform their gardens.