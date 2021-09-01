Anthony Giaccio Album Release Party Set for J.P. Doyle’s

Popular local musician Anthony Giaccio is set to release his new album, “Outrun the Rain” during a launch party in Sleepy Hollow at J.P. Doyle’s on Sunday, September 26, from 4pm-6pm. Well known in the community for his role as an effective and amiable Village Administrator for the Village of Sleepy Hollow, a position he has held for the past 13 years, Giaccio has also continued his lifelong passion for music. He has been writing songs and playing in Rock and Roll bands since he was a teenager.

“Outrun the Rain,” recorded at GD PonderRosa Studios in New Jersey with Giaccio’s band, The Assortments, marks a departure for the musician, blending a country feel with rock influences for a compelling and original sound. Though many of the songs were written before the impact of the pandemic, Giaccio notes that – as fate would have it – the message behind the album resonates particularly now. He comments that, “We all go through difficult times, but no matter what you’re dealing with, keep moving until you outrun the rain.”

A versatile musician, Giaccio performs acoustic guitar, rhythm guitar, piano and organ for various tracks on “Outrun the Rain,” while providing lead vocals. He wrote the music and lyrics for all 10 tracks. He is joined by Ray Paquette (drums), Nancy Paquette (vocals), Brad Scheller (Bass), and Tony Michelini (lead guitar), all of whom are residents of the river towns. The new CD will be available for sale at the launch party. For additional information visit anthonygiacciomusic.com.