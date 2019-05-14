9th Annual Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Set for May 17 in Tarrytown

Events To Remember will be holding their 9th Annual Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:30pm to 10pm at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 455 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

Guests will experience a night of shopping, photo booth lounge, fashion show, comedy spotlight, sweet treats, wine samplings, a live DJ, and swag bags. This 9th annual event is designed to attract sassy, lively, bold and full spirited women who are looking to have a fun-filled night of shopping, and exploration of new ideas and experiences. In addition to shopping, attendees will pick-up fabulous 2019 fashion tips and trends at a Pink Carpet Fashion Show, and a chance to win a designer Tory Burch handbag along with other prizes during hourly raffle giveaways.

This year’s featured act for the comedy spotlight is Christiana Jackson. Christiana has been performing stand up in the greater New York area for over five years and has performed at The New York Comedy Club, Gotham, and various bars. Christiana runs a weekly mic in Brooklyn, and produces three shows, Fresh Kicks Comedy, The Nerds on the Wall, and Sabado Gigante.

Exhibitors will have great deals and specials ranging from jewelry, beauty products, vacation destinations, clothing & MORE! The pink carpet fashion show will display our vendors’ products and the attendees will get to see the products on a model that looks like them.

Tickets are $15 or 2 for $25 in advance (sassyladies2019.eventbrite.com) or $20 at the door. The first 200 women to purchase tickets will receive a Sassy Ultra Chic-Eco Friendly Swag Bag filled with goodies! Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled night of shopping and socializing with friends, all while benefiting a wonderful not-for-profit organization,

“Events To Remember is excited to be returning to the Doubletree Hotel for our 9th Annual Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out event,” said Chereese Jervis-Hill, President and Founder of Events To Remember. “Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out is an event that we look forward to each year, and we can’t wait for an evening of shopping from all of our participating vendors. We are proud to have been able to support local Westchester County organizations over the past nine years, showcasing all of the amazing business we have here in the county, and look forward to supporting another Westchester not for profit at our event,” said Jervis-Hill.

Events To Remember is a full service event management and public relations firm serving the Westchester County event market for the past 15 years. For event information, contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at 914-218-3968, EventsCJH@EventsRemember.com or visit www.EventsRemember.com.

Sassy Logo & Photos from Sassy 2018, photos courtesy of Events To Remember & Audrey Kaufmann Bard.