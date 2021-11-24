Westchester County Office of Economic Development and Westchester Community College Announce Advanced Manufacturing Career Training Program

Program to help individuals with no prior experience build skills for an in-demand career

As part of the County’s commitment to growing the local advanced manufacturing industry and ensuring companies have access to qualified local talent, The Westchester County Office of Economic Development and Westchester Community College announced a career training program for advanced manufacturing. The program, which will launch January 2022, puts individuals with little or no prior manufacturing experience on the path to a highly skilled, well-paying and in-demand career.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester County is home to a diverse advanced manufacturing industry which makes a tremendous impact on our local economy. This program will help to equip the next generation of employees with valuable skills and ensure our businesses have access to the talent they need locally.”

Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County Director of Economic Development said: “This program is a great opportunity for individuals who are interested in technology, open to learning new skills and looking for good jobs that pay well to become candidates for in-demand careers. Manufacturing processes have changed so much over the years – from the integration of robotics to artificial intelligence (AI) – and the career training provides an introduction to these exciting technologies as well as industry basics.”

Westchester Community College President Dr. Belinda Miles said: “WCC has been experiencing a surge in enrollment by those who have chosen to upskill and pursue job training in fields that are, and will be, drivers of our economic re-emergence. A WCC education serves as a catalyst, preparing our students with the skills and certifications they require to move up the socioeconomic ladder and provide for themselves and their families. This program illustrates how WCC partners with local industries to identify future workforce needs and then prepare workers to fill those critical roles.”

Beginning a career in advanced manufacturing does not require a college degree. Westchester Community College’s program lets participants earn a certification at their own pace and provides education and mentorship. Participants will learn skills to create products using computers, robotics, 3D printing and more, as well as master the basics of safety, quality, manufacturing processes and green production. The program will also offer opportunities to see first-hand how things work inside some of Westchester’s advanced manufacturing firms. Upon completion, participants will hold a Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) CPT 4.0 Certification.

The advanced manufacturing career training program will launch in January 2022 and those who are interested can visit: WestchesterCatalyst.com/SignMeUp to be notified when the enrollment period opens. The Westchester County Office of Economic Development will loan laptops to participants who need them at no cost.

Of note, The National Association of Manufacturers’ nonprofit and workforce development partner, The Manufacturing Institute, projects there will be 2.4 million unfilled jobs across the manufacturing industry by 2028. And, the Office of Advanced Manufacturing with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an agency reporting to the U.S. Department of Commerce, recently noted that roughly 75-percent of manufacturing jobs don’t require a four-year college degree.

Gibbons added: “The demand for qualified employees in advanced manufacturing is growing. This program is a great way for people to learn about the opportunities that exist in the industry and become the candidate that many companies are looking for. I encourage anyone who likes technology, is curious about the way products are manufactured and is looking to start their next chapter of work to apply for this program.”