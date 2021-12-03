Westchester Community College to Offer Short-Term Workforce Training in New White Plains Center

Westchester Community College (WCC) began operations at the White Plains Education & Training Center (WPETC) this month to provide a convenient and state-of-the-art location for those looking to re-enter or upskill in the workforce. Centrally located within the White Plains Brookfield Commons residential housing complex, the community celebrated the official reopening of the facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 10, 2021. WCC is partnering with a network of organizations and companies to deliver short-term training tailored to the needs of area employers.

WPETC will provide pathways to employment and advancement for the residents of Westchester and the region. Under the auspices of the Division of Workforce Development and Community Education, the White Plains Center will focus on in-demand middle skill careers, short-term training for those jobs that require more than a high school diploma but less than an associate degree.

“This project has been close to my heart since the start” said Tom Roach, Mayor of White Plains. “As a key education and workforce training partner, Westchester Community College is poised to provide critical training in key industries in the Lower Hudson Valley, including healthcare, IT, construction and more, for the residents of White Plains and Westchester County.”

“It is our goal to work with local employers to create innovative programs that will deliver a workforce trained to meet the needs of our region’s 21st Century economy,” said Dr. Belinda S. Miles, President of Westchester Community College. “The White Plains Education and Training Center provides flexible schedules; programs taught by leading experts in the region and hands-on experience to give employees and career seekers the tools to advance economically.”

WPETC has been funded through the generous support of the Westchester Community Foundation and a $400,000 investment from JPMorgan to support the Center’s on-going training programs.

“Westchester Community College is an anchor institution in the community, connecting people to education, jobs and opportunity,” said Rafia Zahir-Uddin, vice president, Global Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase. “We are investing in the White Plains Education & Training Center to help local residents access the training and skills needed to compete for in-demand, well-paying jobs.”

Scholarships are also available for many of these programs for students who qualify. Learn more at https://www.sunywcc.edu/continuing-ed/workforce-development-scholarships/

For more information about programs and services at the White Plains Education and Training Center call 914-606-7558 or email wpetc@sunywcc.edu.