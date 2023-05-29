The Walter Panas Girls Varsity Basketball Team made history by becoming the first girls basketball team to win the state championship for Walter Panas High School.

A week of celebration started April 18, with the girls at Cortlandt Town Hall to receive award certificates. On April 20, the team was in Tarrytown to see the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge aglow in Walter Panas’s school colors.

The team’s win has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the community and set an example for future teams. The team’s perseverance, hard work, and dedication have earned them well-deserved recognition and appreciation. – information courtesy of Gabriel Rosa