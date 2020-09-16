Veterans Memorial Is Restored to Glory, Thanks to Croton Scout & Community  

The American flag that flutters at the Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial on Terrace Place in Croton-on-Hudson is on a more secure foundation these days, thanks to the efforts of Eagle Scout candidate John Sarcone of Boy Scout Troop 28.

With support from the Town of Cortlandt, American Legion Post 505, and Croton Rotary Club, Sarcone assembled a group of volunteers and obtained donations from area builders and building supply companies to renovate the structure holding up the flagpole, replace fencing, and renew landscaping on the site.

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTES

Businesses that contributed to the project include Vista Construction, Dakota Supply, Bilotta Construction, Home Depot, Home Mason Supply, Dain’s Lumber, Reliable Fencing, and Laemmel’s Lawns to Landscapes.

Sarcone and his volunteers removed the decayed concrete and stonework from the original structure, poured 3.5 cubic yards of concrete, and built a new brick facade on the monument, which is sited on a steep incline between Terrace Place and Brook Street near the Croton Municipal Building.

Sarcone was assisted in the effort by Nathan Akhbari, Gabe Camillieri, Joey and Mitch Considine, Luke Marino, Sam Parker, Robbie Simpson, Victor Syku, and Julian Walter.

“We all started together as Cub Scouts,” he said.

A dedication of the memorial’s renewal will be scheduled at a later date.