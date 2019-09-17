Briarcliff Manor

Two Briarcliff Students Recognized by the New York State School Music Association.

September 17, 2019
Briarcliff Manor High School Juniors Brian Zhou and Ethan Schwartz

Junior Brian Zhou was selected for his English Horn playing to participate as part of the Wind Ensemble at the 2019 All-State Conference. This is the highest Statewide honor for high school musicians. Juniors Ethan Schwartz and Brian Zhou  were selected as Alternates for All-State Ensembles for Double Bass and Oboe, respectively.

Brian and Ethan were selected in the Spring during auditions at solo and ensemble festivals throughout New York. At NYSSMA’s Winter Conference in Rochester, New York, nearly 900 students will perform as part of the All-State ensembles.

