Two Briarcliff Students Recognized by the New York State School Music Association.

Junior Brian Zhou was selected for his English Horn playing to participate as part of the Wind Ensemble at the 2019 All-State Conference. This is the highest Statewide honor for high school musicians. Juniors Ethan Schwartz and Brian Zhou were selected as Alternates for All-State Ensembles for Double Bass and Oboe, respectively.

Brian and Ethan were selected in the Spring during auditions at solo and ensemble festivals throughout New York. At NYSSMA’s Winter Conference in Rochester, New York, nearly 900 students will perform as part of the All-State ensembles.