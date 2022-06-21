Touro College of Dental Medicine Hosts Fifth Annual Golf and Tennis Tournament

On Monday, June 13, Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) hosted its fifth annual Golf & Tennis Tournament at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY. This year’s event brought together over 120 members of the Touro Dental community to raise funds that will support student scholarships and help provide dental services to underprivileged patients at Touro Dental Health.

“The annual golf outing displays the amazing commitment of our entire TCDM community to supporting those in need in the lower Hudson Valley and our work to support our students and shape them into compassionate, well-rounded and ethical healthcare providers,” said Ronnie Myers, D.D.S., dean at TCDM.

This year’s golf and tennis tournament drew in supporters from all over the New York region for a beautiful day of golf and activities on the tennis court, followed by a cocktail reception, auction, and awards ceremony.

TCDM thanks its Platinum Sponsors Henry Schein, Inc. and Brasseler USA, along with Gold Sponsors Scarsdale/Yonkers Oral Surgery and Ammir Rabadi, MD. Friends of TCDM included A-dec, Bedford Healthcare Solutions, John Constantine, D.D.S., Designs for Vision, Diane & Ronnie Myers, Jeffrey Zaffos, D.D.S., Lawrence Neshiwat, M.D., National Dentex Labs, Quality Dental Care, P.C., and Island Orthodontics. Pepe Motor Group generously supplied the all-new 2022 Mercedes C300 sedan for the hole-in-one contest.

“The TCDM Golf and Tennis event is a chance for our friends to show their support for the school while having a good time,” said Edward Farkas, D.D.S, Vice Dean at TCDM. “This year’s event exceeded our expectations, in great part thanks to the dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to make it a rousing success.”

The event was a success in meeting TCDM’s fundraising goals thanks to its sponsors, supporters, and attendees. Proceeds from the event will help TCDM provide critical financial resources for outstanding students to become future dentists, as well as support patient care at Touro Dental Health, the College’s state-of-the-art clinical training facility which provides quality, affordable dental care for communities of the Hudson Valley, including underserved populations with limited access to care.