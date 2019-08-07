Tompkins Mahopac Bank Awards $1,000 Advanced Manufacturing Scholarship to DCC Student

A Dutchess Community College (DCC) student is one step closer to a career in advanced manufacturing, after receiving Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s (TMB) Make and Accelerate Scholarship. Olti Begaj of Poughkeepsie was awarded with this year’s scholarship, which covers $1,000 of his tuition fees. An aspiring electrical technician, Begaj is enrolled in DCC’s Electrical Technology Program and is on track to graduate with his associate’s degree in May 2020.

“The [Make and Accelerate] Scholarship has paid for my tuition expense, allowing me to focus on my academic pursuits,” Begaj said. “Without [TMB’s] donation, I wouldn’t be able to achieve the grades necessary to fulfill my professional ambition of becoming an electrical technician.”

To help address the critical need for workforce development in the communities it serves, TMB created the Make and Accelerate Scholarship to support Hudson Valley students who demonstrate exceptional talent, drive and a love for manufacturing. The scholarship, in its second year, is now awarded by the Dutchess Community College and Westchester Community College foundations to outstanding students in their technical programs.

“We are honored to invest in Olti’s future and professional ambitions,” said Amy Greiner, vice president, commercial lending for TMB. “We have no doubt that he will make an impact in the exciting and innovative field of advanced manufacturing.”