Todd Fourth Graders Welcome Spring by Learning about Holi 

Spring is here and what better way to welcome it than by learning about a holiday that celebrates the arrival of spring? Students in Christina Hurley’s fourth grade class learned about Holi – the ancient Hindu holiday that is celebrated by many in South Asia this time of year.

The students read various age-appropriate online articles to learn about Holi, its traditions, and the significance of the bright colors involved in the holiday. They listened to traditional Holi music in the background while using a color organizer to match descriptive terms to complete a rangoli coloring activity.

“Rangoli is an art form in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground using materials such as colored rice, dry flour, colored sand or flower petals,” Ms. Hurley said. “Our students had the choice of completing the rangoli virtually, or on paper.”

One of the students presented a video which further explained the holiday to the class and later the students were challenged to complete a crossword puzzle using their newly–learned information of Holi.

“Each student chose a color from the organizer that they most connected with and shared it with the class. For example, one student chose blue and connected it to beauty, music and food while another student chose mustard yellow and connected it to colorful, fun and love,” Ms. Hurley said.