These Students Place ‘Service Above Self’ 

June 16, 2021

Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson has named the winners — from the Croton-Harmon High School (CHHS) Class of 2021 — of its annual Stanley H. Kellerhouse Scholarships.  

Cristian Duque had a variety of community service activities, including the Croton Blood Drive, numerous disaster relief fundraisers and a local food pantry. His major community service activity centered on the Hanami weekend distribution of food supplies. The service was vital to many families during this time, and Cristian traveled to different locations to assist.   

Cristian is a member of CHHS stage crew, Pride Club, National Technical Honor Society, and CHHS National Honor Society. Cristian will be attending SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, to major in interactive media and game design.  

Jeannine Pecoraro has been involved in many activities at CHHS, including three seasons of track, Finance Club, Croton Academic Challenge team and National Honor Society. Jeannine’s community service involvement included volunteering at Wyomanock FarmMy Sisters’ Place (a domestic violence shelter) and, during the pandemic, Croton Mask Makers. Jeannine’s major focus of her community service was volunteering at White Plains Hospital and interacting with many patients at a tense time in their lives. Jeannine will be attending Tufts University in Medford, Mass., with a planned major of environmental engineering.  

