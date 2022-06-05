The Science Barge Reopens Welcoming Community Aboard

Groundwork Hudson Valley kicked-off the 2022 Season Opening of its floating, completely off-the-grid science and environmental education center on the Hudson River on Saturday, June 4th.

Groundwork Hudson Valley’s Science Barge has officially opened its doors to the public with a grand opening among NYS Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, Yonkers Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi, Councilmembers, and the community.

The Science Barge is an urban sustainability education center, set to the backdrop of the Hudson and the Saw Mill River, right in the heart of downtown Yonkers. The Science Barge is the living embodiment of sustainability in the urban environment, running completely off grid.

Brigitte Griswold, Executive Director of Groundwork Hudson Valley kicked-off the event filled with live music and activities for children and adults. She expressed the importance of having access to educational programs that focus not just on climate change but also on our unique urban ecosystem in Yonkers. She said, “The more we understand and cherish our environment, the better it will be for our families, friends, and neighbors.” This was a shared sentiment among those celebrating the opening of the Science Barge. New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Yonkers Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi, and Yonkers City Council Member Shanae V. Williams joined in on the celebration.

The grand opening marks the beginning of educational tours and activities offered to the public for the 2022 season, starting Sunday, June 5th and every weekend thereafter, until the end of summer.

The Science Barge is located at 99 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY 10701. For more information, call 914-375-2151 or visit groundworkhv.org.