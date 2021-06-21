The Clear View School Appoints Catherine Borgia as New Executive Director

The board of directors of the Clear View School and Day Treatment Center has appointed Catherine Borgia as Executive Director effective June 21, 2021.

As Westchester County Legislator, 9th District, which encompasses Briarcliff Manor, Ossining, Croton on Hudson, parts of Cortlandt and the City of Peekskill, Catherine demonstrates her ability to achieve legislative, policy, advocacy and budgetary goals. She currently serves as the Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, safeguarding the fiscal integrity of the County and ensuring that Westchester’s taxpayers receive the most efficient and effective government at the least cost.

Prior to her service on the Board of Legislators, Ms. Borgia served two terms as Supervisor of the Town of Ossining after spending four years on the Ossining Village Board. Adding to this impressive resume is her seven-year experience as Chief of Staff to NYS Assemblywoman Sandra Galef. Ms. Borgia’s guidance role in Westchester County government has positioned her as an agile leader, policy maker and advocate for residents of our county.

“I speak for our entire board when I say that we are eager to work with Catherine and confident in her ability to position the Clear View School for prosperity in the years to come,” said David McGorry, Acting Board President.

As executive director, Ms. Borgia will work closely with staff and the AMIC board of directors to ensure that the organization remains at the forefront of delivering essential programs and services for children with emotional disabilities and their families. The Clear View School recently received the professional designation as a NASET School of Excellence by the National Association of Special Education Teachers.

Catherine Borgia shared her excitement, “As a longtime admirer of the Clear View School, I’m very pleased to join the organization to continue its transformative work. I extend deepest gratitude to the board of directors for giving me the opportunity to work with them and Clear View’s dedicated staff to guide the school toward future success, enhanced financial stability and expanded community collaborations.”

Catherine Borgia earned an MBA from NYU-Stern School of Business and a BA from Binghamton University (SUNY). She has won several recognitions and awards, including the 2017 Woman in Business Award from Westchester Magazine 914 and the 2016 Pearl Smith Award for Service & Leadership, Ossining Town Democratic Committee. The one of which she is proudest, she admits, is the 2008 Mother of the Year Award from Family Ties of Westchester.