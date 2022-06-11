The Betterment of Self and Society Is Her Goal

Jamie Pollak is a graduating senior at Croton-Harmon High School who is on her way to University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst for Pre-med and Human Biology.

Her high school sports career includes scoring 100 or more goals as a Midfield/Attack on Varsity Girls Lacrosse, which she played for four years, making All-League twice. The team also won the League Championship.

Jamie played two years on Varsity Girls Tennis, earning All-League honorable mention twice, and played Varsity Field Hockey for a year.

Her leadership skills are not limited to the playing field. Jamie served as Student Class President, and was elected to Student Faculty Congress. She also was Co-Chair of the Academic Committee, created a student position on the PTA, and belongs to the Chinese Club.

Outside school, she was a featured speaker in March 2021 at NAMI Westchester (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Inc.) on the topic of “Ending the Silence for Families.”

Jamie is the daughter of Leslie and Steven Pollak. She has two siblings. Jesse is 19 and Jeremy is 14.

***

DJ Goldman, Director of Health, Wellness, Physical Education, and Athletics for Croton-Harmon Union Free School District, says about Jamie, “It has been a pleasure to serve as Jamie’s school counselor this academic year. Jamie has truly defined what it means to be a student-athlete.

“She strives to do well both on and off the field, and is committed to bettering herself and society. Her academic profile speaks for itself, but her contributions to helping athletes through her countless mental health initiatives speaks volumes about her character. I am thrilled to see her step into the next chapter of her life to continue her education and fill rooms with her contagious laughter.”

Goldman adds, “It has been great to get to know Jamie this past year in my role as the Athletic Director. She approaches each practice day with the mentality to identify and craft improvement. She is a leader on the field who inspires her teammates to work to their fullest potential. I look forward to seeing how Jamie takes her lessons from Croton-Harmon into her next adventure. She will always be welcomed back to the Croton-Harmon athletic program. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”