SUNY Westchester Community College Renewed For A Third Year As Part Of The Metallica Scholars Initiative

$25,000 award at SUNY WCC will support students looking to develop skills for careers in advanced manufacturing.

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) was selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country to receive $25,000 to transform the future of students in the community, the third year in a row that SUNY WCC has been selected for this grant. These funds will be used to support students looking to enter or further their careers in Advanced Manufacturing. In its first two years at SUNY WCC, nearly 300 students benefitted from this scholarship, gaining the skills they need to attain high-demand, well-paying jobs.

The grant is funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the US. Direct impact on job and wage growth drives the Metallica Scholars Initiative. On average, students who complete the program see new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than pre-program.

“I am thankful that I have had support from Metallica, my school and my community,” said Kwame White, Metallica Scholar and SUNY WCC alumnus. “This award helped change my life because it helped me pay for my bills and put food on the table until I began working. This award has given me hope that there are people that believe in me and want me to do good and spread it in return.”

SUNY WCC will focus its efforts on programs that provide students with the opportunity to develop the skills increasingly needed in the regional job market. Students will take coursework in machine learning, CNC, and other National Institute of Metallurgy (NIMS) certified competencies that lead to high-skill, high-wage career pathways in advanced manufacturing. No prior knowledge of manufacturing is necessary.

“SUNY WCC is proud of our on-going partnership with Metallica’s All Within My Hands to prepare our students for the in-demand careers that are amongst the drivers of our regional economy,” said Dr. Belinda Miles, President at SUNY Westchester Community College. “In the current economic climate in which demand for well-prepared employees is high and the cost of living is rising rapidly, this generous grant provides the opportunity that can make a real difference for families throughout our region.”

Having grown from a concept to a thriving educational strategy that focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has generated a proven and measurable impact since its establishment in 2019. AWMH will replicate the program further by adding ten more schools to the roster, investing $1.8 million to expand in year four.

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople,” said Pete Delgrosso, Executive Director, All Within My Hands. “With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future.”

“The Metallica Scholars program has proven to provide significant resources for community college students looking to learn the skills needed for today’s workforce,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “We are honored to partner with the All Within My Hands Foundation to continue to expand this opportunity for community colleges and their students.”

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative at SUNY Westchester Community College, please visit www.sunywcc.edu/metallica