SUNY Westchester Community College at Peekskill Center to Offer Weekend Program Option for Busy Adults

SUNY Westchester Community College announced that it will be providing a college weekend program at its Peekskill Center designed for busy adults who spend their weekdays working and taking care of family.

Adults can earn as much as nine credits this semester. These credits are easily transferrable to 4-year institutions and support Liberal Arts degrees for Social Sciences and for Math and Sciences. Classes offered include College Algebra, Introduction to Psychology, Lifespan Development, and several writing courses.

Classes begin on September 8 and end on December 21. All Saturday classes are held in person at the SUNY WCC Peekskill Center located at 27 North Division Street in Peekskill. Classes offered just on Sundays will be online only. Courses offered on both Saturdays and Sundays will be offered in a hybrid format, which combines online and in-person instruction.

“SUNY WCC’s new weekend program provides busy adults with a convenient start to their academic journey,” said Dr. Sherry Mayo, Director of the Peekskill Extension Center. “This program makes it possible for adults to create the life they want while recognizing the time constraints that might otherwise prevent their pursuits. Adults who have not been in the classroom for many years will appreciate the intimate setting with personal attention that will help them focus more fully on their coursework and keep them on the path to success.”

For more details visit www.sunywcc.edu/peekskill/weekends.