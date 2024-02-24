SUNY WCC Student Honored with Hudson Valley Direct Marketing Association Scholarship Award 

SUNY Westchester Community College student Monike Souza Costa has been awarded the 2023 Hudson Valley Direct Marketing Association (HVDMA) Scholarship Award, which is awarded annually to outstanding marketing students in the region. Ms. Costa was recognized for her academic excellence, enthusiasm, professionalism and potential to add valuable contributions to the marketing industry.

“I am honored and thrilled to have received this wonderful award,” said Ms. Costa of Harrison, NY. “I appreciate the support I received from my professor, Deirdre Verne, for both recommending me for this scholarship but also for furthering my passion for and knowledge of marketing. I am looking forward to continuing my marketing studies at a four-year institution.”

“Monike exemplifies the high caliber of students we instruct every semester at SUNY WCC,” said Professor Verne. “She is a diligent student who has tremendous potential as a marketer. I am glad that this scholarship will help her defray some of the costs of continuing her education and reaching her full potential.”

The HVDMA is the go-to resource for marketing professionals in the Hudson Valley, connecting, educating, and empowering individuals and businesses in the marketing industry. The scholarship awarded to Ms. Costa is in honor of Laura L. Smith and is in the amount of $1,000.