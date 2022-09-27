SUNY WCC Dean Carmen Martinez-Lopez Honored by Westchester Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

Dr. Carmen Martinez-Lopez, Dean of the School of Business and Professional Careers at SUNY Westchester Community College, recently received the Hispanic Women of Impact Award from the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Martinez-Lopez has served SUNY Westchester Community College as dean since 2016, where she has facilitated the creation of the new Robert Weiner Center for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity; led the implementation of the School of Business; and spearheaded the Professional Careers Success Team, whose main goal is to offer a holistic approach to academic success. In identifying student needs and in support of faculty, Dr. Martinez-Lopez led and guided the Viking Resources for Obtaining Associate Degrees and Success (ROADS) program.

Dean Martinez-Lopez is a member of the Westchester County Hispanic Advisory Board, and also serves on the Board of Directors of Volunteer New York whose mission of positive action aligns with her own personal life view.

“I am humbled and honored by this recognition from the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce,” said Dr. Martinez-Lopez. “What is special about this tribute is that it is based not on my own accomplishments but the impact I have had on others. Pursuing a career in higher education is dedicating my life to helping raise others to reach their full potential and being able to do so at our local college fills me with pride and joy.”

“Dr. Martinez-Lopez epitomizes the talent, hard work, determination and tenacity of Latinas who blaze a trail to create a successful life,” said Aleida Frederico, Chair of the WHCC. “Dr. Martinez-Lopez has not only forged a path fulfilling her own dreams, she has become a leader who has served as a mentor and role model for the next generation.”

The Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is the leading county-wide Hispanic business organization dealing with the concerns of the growing Hispanic business community of Westchester. The WHCC promotes programs, events, resources, and activities that propel Hispanic businesses forward.