Here’s what a sampling of students at Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School told River Journal North they have planned for the summer. (Hopefully, they’ve also told their parents!) A big THANK YOU to Croton-Harmon Union Free School District for their kind cooperation. Other districts were invited to participate as well.

Mr. Pascarelli’s 3rd Graders

Ms. Sonfroniuo’s 2nd Graders

Mrs. Battista’s Kindergartners