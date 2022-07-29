Student Awards Memorialize Stanley Kellerhouse  

Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson held its annual Stanley Kellerhouse Scholarship dinner at Fino’s restaurant, honoring Croton-Harmon High School graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 for their outstanding community service.

The award is given in memory of Dr. Stanley Kellerhouse who was a former Rotarian, teacher and Dean of Students at the high school, as well as a former mayor of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson, and a tireless volunteer in many other areas.

***

Here are the recipients of Croton Rotary’s 2022 Kellerhouse Scholarships …

Shoshana Daly will be attending Tufts University, with a planned major in biochemistry and possible minor in community health.

Colin Kooney will be attending Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology at the University Park Campus, with a focus on cybersecurity.

Sofia Cummins will be attending Vassar College to study psychology and journalism.