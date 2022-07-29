Croton-on-Hudson

Student Awards Memorialize Stanley Kellerhouse  

July 29, 2022
(From left) Seaver Wang, President, Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson; Shoshana Daly; Colin Kooney; Sofia Cummins; Dan Delaney, Secretary of Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson.  
Photo > Janeen Violante

Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson held its annual Stanley Kellerhouse Scholarship dinner at Fino’s restaurant, honoring Croton-Harmon High School graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 for their outstanding community service.   

The award is given in memory of Dr. Stanley Kellerhouse who was a former Rotarian, teacher and Dean of Students at the high school, as well as a former mayor of the Village of Croton-on-Hudson, and a tireless volunteer in many other areas.  

*** 

Here are the recipients of Croton Rotary’s 2022 Kellerhouse Scholarships …  

Shoshana Daly will be attending Tufts University, with a planned major in biochemistry and possible minor in community health.  

Colin Kooney will be attending Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology at the University Park Campus, with a focus on cybersecurity.  

Sofia Cummins will be attending Vassar College to study psychology and journalism.  

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Briarcliff High School Students Answer a Presidential Call to Action

Chamber of Commerce Awards Annual Scholarships to Top Students

Ossining Library Foundation Receives $250,000 Gift from David Swope Fund

State Representatives Highlight $350,000 in Funding For Latino U College Access

About the Author: River Journal