Student Artwork Gives Mall Shoppers an Eyeful

Lakeland Central School District’s annual Week of the Arts enjoyed another successful run at Jefferson Valley Mall last month. The show features artwork by students from the district’s two high schools –Walter Panas and Lakeland.

Jefferson Valley Mall has been welcoming Lakeland School District’s artists since 1985.

The artwork on display ranged from photography and oil painting to watercolor and drawing.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Gagliardi shared her excitement for the show returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid, “We’re so pleased to bring this longstanding tradition back this year and share the amazing work of our student artists with the entire community. The talent of our students and the encouragement they receive from their teachers is truly inspirational.” [art > Panas Pride]