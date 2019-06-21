Stepinac High School to Host Special Summer Blood Drive on July 8

Donors will Help New York Blood Center Meet Critical Need for Blood Supplies During Peak Vacation Season

Stepinac High School will host a Special Summer Blood Drive for the New York Blood Center, to be held from 3 to 7:30 PM, Monday July 8 at the school’s Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.

The community drive, in honor of Stepinac alumnus Jason Concepcion (Class of ’16) of the Bronx who tragically passed away last year, will help to assure there will be ample blood inventories available during the summer. The peak vacation season is typically a critical time for blood suppllies for patients dependent on this life-saving source.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card for making a donation at the drive. Donors are requierd to bring a donor card or ID with photo and signature and must be between 16 and 75 years of age. Sixteen- year- olds need parental consent and individuals older than 76 need a doctor’ note. In addition, the minimum weight is 110 pounds and donors should eat well and drink fluids before donating. Finally, no new tattoos should have been undertaken over the past 12 months

Appointments are encouraged and can be done online by visiting https://donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/267192 or calling the New York Blood Center at 1800-933-2566. Walk-ins are also welcomed.