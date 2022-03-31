Stand with Ukraine Humanitarian Drive Nets More Than 2,500 Donations

The New York Medical College (NYMC) community rallied to support the Stand with Ukraine humanitarian drive to aid people in Ukraine who are facing a humanitarian crisis from the Russian military invasion of their country. The collection saw more than 2,500 donations of food items, clothes and other products flood into donation bins around campus, and even inspired members of the Westchester County government to join the cause.

The week-long drive, which began on March 9, was a success, as items including first aid products, clothing, hygiene products and baby and maternity supplies were generously donated. The drive was spearheaded by Tetyana Cheairs, M.D., M.S.P.H., assistant dean for Ph.D. programs and assistant professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology, with the help of Anthony Sozzo, M.A., M.S.Ed., associate dean for student affairs and director of student financial planning and student activities, with the support of the NYMC senior leadership team, administration and a large number of student volunteers representing more than 20 student organizations. All of the donated goods will be sent to a distribution center in Lviv, Ukraine, where they will be distributed by volunteers to those in need, according to Dr. Cheairs.

“The results of the drive exceeded all my expectations. In the past week, we have received a substantial amount of donations, all of which are crucial for the people of Ukraine in their time of need,” Dr. Cheairs said. “The NYMC and Touro College of Dental Medicine communities truly came together in their support of Ukraine and Ukrainian people, for which I am grateful from the bottom of my heart. The community outreach was highly successful, resulting in Westchester County Government joining NYMC efforts. Thank you to the Office of Public Relations and the Office of Development and Alumni Relations for promoting the drive to the community and to the Facilities Department for their help with setting up and management of the donation bins.”

A trove of supplies and clothing was transported to NYMC from the Westchester County offices, as County Executive George Latimer lauded the turnout for the drive to help displaced citizens of Ukraine. “I want to commend all the Westchester County employees who donated to our humanitarian drive, to help those in Ukraine who have lost so much,” Mr. Latimer said.

Several student volunteers sifted through countless boxes and bags to sort the thousands of items that were donated and will provide those in Ukraine with basic hygienic supplies and clothing. “I am beyond grateful to the student volunteers, who, without any hesitation, signed up to help with the humanitarian drive,” Dr. Cheairs said. “I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support, solidarity and engagement in this initiative.”

Student organizations that participated in the humanitarian drive include: