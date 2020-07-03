Sleepy Hollow High School Students Assist Census Workers

Three rising seniors at Sleepy Hollow High School are trying hard to ensure that everyone is counted in the 2020 census. On June 25, Isabella Chambers, Zoey Millstein and Samantha Camacho read a picture book called We Count, to children of essential workers attending a TUFSD childcare facility. They then encouraged the children to bring the book home and to share the information with their parents.

Char Weigel, a member of the Sleepy Hollow-Tarrytown Complete Count Committee said Sleepy Hollow is among the lowest in the county in responding to the census and the students’ involvement can assist in their vital mission.

Social Studies Department Chair Jessica Hunsberger agreed. “I am very proud that our Rho Kappa students are volunteering to make a difference. Our students recognize the importance of the census for representation and funding. We continue to grow our community partnerships to empower students and their families to have their voices heard.”